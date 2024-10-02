Gradle Inc. And Quarkus Engineers Collaborate On Develocity Extension That Accelerates Apache Maven Build Times

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Quarkus project committers and framework end users can now speed up Maven builds with build caching from Develocity

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Gradle Inc. announced a new build cache feature for the Quarkus Maven plugin for Develocity, its award-winning software for improving developer productivity and happiness. Since 2019, Develocity has supported the Apache Maven build system; this new capability was created in support of the Quarkus project specifically to accelerate builds and tests in the open-source framework and improve the developer experience.



Quarkus (now part of the Commonhaus Foundation) is a large OSS project created originally by committers at Red Hat and boasts more than a thousand community contributors. The Quarkus project's Maven build process is notoriously intricate with lengthy build times taking about 4 hours of elapsed time and over 24 hours of machine time. Together with the Quarkus project team, Gradle engineers customized Develocity's caching configuration to enable Maven build cacheability and optimize the build process for both the Quarkus team as well as its end users. As a result, this new feature can reduce average CI build times from four hours to just over 60 minutes (a 75% decrease) and local build times from five minutes to just one minute.

“We are pleased to have worked with Gradle to help improve the build process for Maven within the Quarkus project,” said Guillaume Smet , project contributor, Quarkus, and Principal Software Engineer, Red Hat.“With the Develocity extension cache feature, Quarkus project users have experienced quicker build times and increased efficiency. The Quarkus team looks forward to furthering our work with Gradle to build more enhancements that raise the bar in terms of developer productivity.”

The Quarkus project team also leverages Develocity's Predictive Test Selection to intelligently skip non-essential tests based on historical data, cutting over 1 day per week of aggregate testing time. Faster builds and feedback loops, reduced contention on machines, and more reliable builds achieved through Quarkus' collaboration with Develocity ultimately resulted in productivity gains and a better developer experience.

In addition to its support of the Quarkus project, Gradle provides free instances of Develocity to over 20 popular open source projects-including the entire Apache Software Foundation group of projects, and leading microservices frameworks like Spring Framework, JHipster, MicroStream, and Micronaut-to help project committers accelerate their build and test feedback cycles, troubleshoot failures and detect flaky tests, and unlock overall toolchain observability. Develocity also supports multiple build systems including Gradle Build Tool, Maven, Bazel, and sbt. Support for additional software development ecosystems like JavaScript and Python is on the product roadmap.

"At Gradle, we are hyper-focused on reimagining the future of software engineering by providing tools and strategies that improve the developer experience no matter the build system or framework,” said Hans Dockter, Gradle Inc. co-founder and CEO.“The creation of this new capability puts us one step closer to our vision of providing a common productivity platform across all build and language ecosystems.”

To learn more, visit:

About Gradle

Gradle Inc. is the company behind the popular open-source Gradle Build Tool, which is downloaded 50 million times a month, and the provider of Develocity, the leading software platform for improving developer productivity and happiness. Gradle is also pioneering the emerging practice of Developer Productivity Engineering (DPE). Elite development teams from companies like Netflix, LinkedIn, ASML, Airbnb, Microsoft, Nasdaq, SAP, and others, practice DPE to deliver quality software more rapidly at scale. They achieve this by leveraging Develocity's innovative build and test performance acceleration technologies and analytics to proactively improve the reliability of the developer toolchain and make failure troubleshooting more efficient.

Contact

LaunchSquad for Gradle, ...