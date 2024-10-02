Mod Op Publishes Getting Digital Done: A Blueprint For Navigating AI-Fueled Digital Transformation

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) This taps into Mod Op's expertise in providing organizations with a roadmap to navigating technology-driven change, with people at the center of the process

NEW YORK, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mod Op , a full-service digital marketing agency driving client growth through creativity, data science, and innovation, today announced the official launch of Getting Digital Done, a comprehensive guide to AI and data-fueled digital transformation. Authored by Eric J. Bertrand, CEO of Mod Op, Jonathan Murray, Chief Strategy Officer of Mod Op, and Len Gilbert, EVP and head of Mod Op Strategic Consulting, this book taps into Mod Op's expertise in providing organizations with a practical, data-driven, people-centered approach to thriving in today's digital landscape.



The Mod Op Strategic Consulting team has been helping companies in various industries, from entertainment and pharma to manufacturing and publishing, transform their businesses through technology-led innovation since 2014. Their experience in driving successful digital transformations positions them as trusted leaders in the space.

"We all understand the urgency of digital transformation, but effectively leading this change can be a challenge,” said Eric J. Bertrand, CEO of Mod Op.“Our book Getting Digital Done fills this critical knowledge gap – distilling our extensive experience in the space into actionable strategies that empower leaders to confidently guide their organizations through digital change. It's an essential playbook for leaders aiming to create resilient, future-ready organizations in an increasingly digital world."

Navigating Digital Transformation

In a world where rapid technological advancement has become the norm, Getting Digital Done serves as a vital resource for companies seeking to adapt. Rather than focusing solely on the technology component, it highlights the importance of operational change, employee engagement, and strategic planning in becoming a truly digital business.

"Many CEOs think AI adoption and digital transformation are simply about updating technology, but it's really about rethinking how your organization works,” shared Jonathan Murray, Chief Strategy Officer of Mod Op.“Getting Digital Done showcases our ability to help organizations understand that the real challenge is navigating change, not just installing software."

Experience Over Consultants

A key theme in Getting Digital Done is the difference between traditional consultants and experienced operators. The authors emphasize that many CEOs have been disappointed by consultants who lack real-world experience. In this book, Mod Op Strategic Consulting shows how any company can enact significant change in their company to unlock the latent power of data.

"In the book, we make it clear that the key to success in digital transformation is less about technology and more about gaining buy-in from the people tasked with delivering the work,” added Len Gilbert, EVP and head of Mod Op Strategic Consulting.“This approach gives leaders a more agile and practical way to drive transformation."

Available for preorder on October 2nd and purchase on October 14th through Amazon, major online retailers, and select bookstores, Getting Digital Done offers business leaders a roadmap to navigate the challenges of technology-driven change.

Mod Op is based in Miami, and has offices in Dallas, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Portland, Minneapolis, New York, Philadelphia, Panama City, Panama, Cleveland, Calgary and Toronto, Canada. The agency delivers creative and strategic solutions for leading brands like Nestlé, Duracell, ExxonMobil, VTech® and LeapFrog ®, Church & Dwight, Baha Mar, and more.

