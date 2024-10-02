New Teads Study Reveals Funding Quality Journalism Isn’T Just Good For Democracy—It’S Good For Business

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Survey targeted 900+ US consumers to understand the impact of traditional news content on attention, brand outcomes, and perceptions

NEW YORK, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advertisers often express brand safety concerns around aligning their ads with traditional news content – like or the – even on trusted news sites. As a result, Teads , the global platform, investigated whether advertising near traditional* versus soft news content impacted attention, brand outcomes, and perceptions.



This comes at a critical time for advertisers, who are increasingly seeking out quality content in a complex environment flooded with ad waste and inflated inventory . Traditional news content empowers advertisers to increase brand trust, stand out from the competition and connect with engaged consumers in a contentious global election year .

“Over the last several years, brand safety concerns and new industry parameters have influenced brands to shy away from advertising alongside traditional news,” said John Trotter, Sr. Director, Research & Insights, Teads .“As a global media platform committed to supporting quality journalism, we see these results as a proof point for brands determining a path forward amidst a focus on global politics, the economy, and other traditional news topics. Consumers are invested in these stories, and advertisers have a prime opportunity to reach engaged key audiences in a traditionally underutilized space.”

The“The Power of Traditional News: Enhancing Ad Effectiveness Through Quality Journalism” study, conducted by Teads and Lumen Research , the global attention technology company, launched today and found a strong correlation between attention and upper-funnel brand outcomes when ads were viewed alongside traditional news content (specifically that higher ad attention drove a 77% lift in brand outcomes ). To conduct the study, over 900 consumers were recruited to view news content alongside ads from various verticals-including retail, luxury, technology, CPG, and finance-on trusted news sites such as CNN and Reuters, all on their smartphones. Lumen then conducted a survey that measured prompted brand recall, brand choice, and brand perceptions to understand the impact of news exposure on brand outcomes.

The study found traditional news:



Drove 18% higher reader interest in traditional hard-news vs. lifestyle and culture-driven headlines ;

Boosted article engagement by 35%; and Increased ad attention by 20% .



"Supporting quality journalism is essential for brands and agencies,” said Marybeth Strobel, Executive Vice President, Ad Sales, CNN .“Quality journalism does more than just report the news; it drives meaningful conversations, holds power to account, and engages audiences in ways that align with brand goals. When a brand is part of these conversations, their impact with audiences is powerful."

“If marketers and business leaders continue to shy away from investing in the news, the continued defunding of news will continue, and also, brands will miss out on the ability to reach incredibly valuable audiences,” said Alexis Williams, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Stagwell .“This is the time to reverse the vicious cycle of defunding news and to support the journalism that underpins our societal future. As stated in our print ad that ran prominently in New York Times, New York Post, POLITICO, USA Today, Washington Post, Wall Street Journal and other prominent newspapers, this is the time to reverse the vicious cycle of defunding news and to support the journalism that underpins our societal future."

Ahead of the upcoming presidential election, it's important to keep in mind how consumers react to trending news globally . Whether it be an article on women athletes or weather-related disasters, brands can feel assured that consumers are separating the ad from the article.

“There's a myth that advertising next to bad news is bad for business. Our work with Teads showed that the ads served on traditional news content can drive higher attention and outcomes without impacting brand sentiment,” said Mike Follett, CEO, Lumen Research .“As election season gets into full swing, advertisers who are avoiding news content should realize that not only are they defunding quality journalism, they are also missing a golden business opportunity.”

*Traditional news is defined as content covering politics, economy, foreign policy/war, and climate; soft news encompasses sport/health, entertainment, style, and travel.

Methodology

Commissioned by Teads, Lumen Research conducted an online survey with 900 respondents from the U.S., age 18+. The study measured against prompted brand recall, brand choice and brand perceptions to further explore the impact of ad exposure on brand outcomes. One group saw traditional news and one group read soft news content to understand how the news content affected attention to the ads. Lumen's patented eye-tracking platform was enabled as respondents scrolled from the front-facing smartphone camera to measure the visual attention data of how each consumer read the news and paid attention to the ads. A control group of 250 people matched on demographics took part in the survey component of the study. Fieldwork was undertaken between May 2 and May 24, 2024.

About Teads

Teads operates a leading, cloud-based, omnichannel platform that enables programmatic digital advertising across a global ecosystem of quality digital media. As an end-to-end solution, Teads' modular platform allows partners to leverage buy-side, sell-side, creative, data and AI optimization technologies. For advertisers and their agencies, Teads offers a single access point to buy the inventory of many of the world's best publishers and content providers. Through exclusive global media partnerships, Teads enables advertisers and agencies to reach billions of unique monthly users in brand safe, responsible advertising environments, while improving the effectiveness and efficiency of digital ad transactions. Teads partners with the leading marketers, agencies and publishers through a team of 1,200+ people in 50 offices across more than 30 countries.

About Lumen

Lumen, the global attention technology company, has been helping advertisers turn attention into action and outcomes since 2013. With a patented eye-tracking platform and best-in-class programmatic advertising solutions, Lumen's award-winning technology is changing how advertisers plan and buy media by powering attention-first advertising strategies from start to finish.

