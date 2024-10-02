Latest Payara Hackathon To Unleash The Power Of AI In Java Apps

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONDON, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Payara Services, the leader in application server technology, is holding an hackathon to drive innovation within enterprise application development through the use of generative artificial intelligence (Gen AI) technology. With a cash prize of £3,000 prize for the winner, the event invites participants to develop their talents and drive the forward.

Enterprise Java frameworks, such as Jakarta EE, remain a mainstay in software development, supporting a large base of application in production environments. Established for a long time, they remain valuable solutions to address current requirements. In particular, they can support future-oriented applications by leveraging cutting-edge technologies, such as Gen AI.

In a bid to showcase the synergies between AI and enterprise Java frameworks, Payara's hackathon invites developers and innovators from around the world to engage in the creation of cutting-edge applications that leverage Gen AI within the Jakarta EE platform. Participants can join remotely and should develop prototype or proof-of-concept applications.

Solutions should be submitted by November 6th and will be evaluated by Java industry champions and Jakarta EE experts, with winners announced in December. They will be spotlighted across Payara and Eclipse Foundation platforms, earn money prizes and be able to present their solutions to a worldwide Java users' audience. As such, the event will provide participants with an opportunity to showcase their original and effective solutions to thought leaders in the sector.

“The Payara Hackathon serves as a testament to the ongoing importance of enterprise Java,” comments Hackathon organizer, Dominika Tasarz-Sochacka, Community Manager at Payara Services.“This competition is all about demonstrating how Jakarta EE is not only relevant but vital for building future-proof applications. We invite developers to explore the capabilities of Jakarta EE and Generative AI, reinforcing their roles in the future of application development.”

The Payara Hackathon will run from October 2 nd to November 6 th , 2024. To learn more and take part:

