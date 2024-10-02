Longeveron® To Participate In The 3Rd Annual ROTH Healthcare Opportunities Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MIAMI, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN), a clinical stage regenerative biotechnology company developing cellular therapies for life-threatening and chronic aging-related conditions, today announced that it will participate in the 3rd Annual ROTH Healthcare Opportunities taking place October 9, 2024 in New York City, including Wa'el Hashad, Chief Executive Officer, speaking on the panel“Emerging Frontiers in Neuroscience” and investor 1x1 meetings.



The Longeveron investor presentation to be used at the conference is available at the“Events & Presentations” section of the Company's website.

About Longeveron Inc.

Longeveron is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing regenerative medicines to address unmet medical needs. The Company's lead investigational product is Lomecel-BTM, an allogeneic medicinal signaling cell (MSC) therapy product isolated from the bone marrow of young, healthy adult donors. Lomecel-BTM has multiple potential mechanisms of action encompassing pro-vascular, pro-regenerative, anti-inflammatory, and tissue repair and healing effects with broad potential applications across a spectrum of disease areas. Longeveron is currently pursuing three pipeline indications: hypoplastic left heart syndrome (HLHS), Alzheimer's disease (AD), and Aging-related Frailty. Lomecel-BTM development programs have received five distinct and important U.S. FDA designations: for the HLHS program - Orphan Drug designation, Fast Track designation, and Rare Pediatric Disease designation; and, for the AD program - Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation and Fast Track designation. For more information, visit or follow Longeveron on LinkedIn , X , and Instagram .

Investor and Media Contact:

Derek Cole

Investor Relations Advisory Solutions

...