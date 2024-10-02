SHOPLINE Launches SHOPLINE B2B Commerce Solution To Enhance B2B Buying Journey

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SHOPLINE Logo

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SHOPLINE , a leading commerce services platform, has announced the launch of the SHOPLINE B2B Commerce Solution, a feature-rich and flexible unified commerce toolkit that enables merchants to enhance their business-to-business (B2B) commerce offerings with ease.

The B2B buying experience remains fragmented for many businesses, with challenges such as limited access to accurate information, a lack of transparency, and inadequate digital capabilities throughout the buying journey. The SHOPLINE B2B Commerce Solution addresses these issues, enabling merchants to expand their online brand presence, create B2B-friendly storefronts that foster trust, reduce purchasing friction, streamline payment processes, and provide post-checkout convenience and customer support.

SHOPLINE B2B empowers businesses to drive top-line growth by integrating modern business-to-consumer (B2C) strategies into their B2B commerce. The platform provides a comprehensive toolkit that allows merchants to innovate and experiment, helping brands boost customer loyalty and transform long-tail customers into valuable revenue streams.

The SHOPLINE B2B Commerce Solution offers a robust range of out-of-the-box features that enable merchants to optimise the complex B2B buying journey. Additionally, it can be seamlessly customised and integrated, while ensuring best-in-class performance. By reducing the integration and customisation complexity, SHOPLINE B2B accelerates time to revenue and maximises return on investment for merchants.

Deepak Anand, General Manager, SHOPLINE EMEA, said: "We are seeing a general shift within the B2B space, where customers are moving towards consumer-like purchasing behaviour. They're demanding a much more sophisticated buying experience and are willing to walk away if they don't receive it.

"SHOPLINE B2B combats this. Optimising the B2B buying journey, it enables merchants to create a model that fits their business needs, offering best-in-class performance that provides B2C experiences with added B2B convenience. Ultimately, SHOPLINE B2B facilitates growth across sales channels, brands, and markets."

Ben Davies

...

The Jargon Group

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.