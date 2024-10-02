Ukrainian Parliament Chair Attends Mexican President's Inauguration

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk paid a working visit to Mexico, where he took part in the inauguration of the newly elected President Claudia Sheinbaum.

Stefanchuk reported this on X , as seen by Ukrinform.

"I participated in the inauguration of the newly elected President of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum. I had the opportunity to have a conversation with the President of Mexico. I emphasized that Ukraine's presence at the inauguration is a strong testament to our respect for Mexico and the choice of the people of Mexico," he wrote.

Stefanchuk reaffirmed Ukraine's readiness to actively advance the Ukraine-Mexico interstate dialogue and cooperation.

Stefanchuk discusses just peace for Ukraine with President of Mexican Senate

In a report posted on Facebook , Stefanchuk added that he“expressed a conviction that under Claudia Sheinbaum's presidency, Mexico will make a tangible contribution to achieving a just and lasting peace in Ukraine, which will be based on respect for the UN Charter and international law."

Speaking with Sheinbaum, the head of the Verkhovna Rada noted the inspiration with which the president spoke about the future of Mexican children in her inaugural speech.

"I told her that I really want, thanks to the joint efforts of our countries, the aggressor to stop killing Ukrainian children and abducting them, depriving them of their future. I also called for her active participation in the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula and invited her to the second Peace Summit," Stefanchuk wrote.

As reported, the presidential elections were held in Mexico early June, won by the candidate from the leading leftist party, the National Revival Movement, and Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum.

Photo: Facebook /Ruslan Stefanchuk