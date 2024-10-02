Ukraine, Czechia Set To Jointly Produce 155Mm Shells

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Armour and Czechoslovak Group (CSG) concluded an agreement on the joint production of 155mm rounds.

This was reported by the Militarnyi outlet following the Second International Forum of Defense Industries (DFNC2), Ukrinform reports.

Ukrainian Armour signed a package of documents regarding cooperation with the Czech Czechoslovak Group (CSG) Holding. One deal concerns the of components, and the other – the licensing of ammunition production (technology and documentation transfer for the production of artillery rounds).

According to the report, it is about the production of standard 155mm high-explosive munitions 155 MM HE M107, as well as 155mm munitions with a range of 43km with the Base Bleed unit and 155mm munitions with a range of 37 km with the Boat Tail unit. In addition, the production of other artillery rounds, as well as NATO-caliber tank rounds, has been planned.

Production should kick off in early 2025.

According to Vladyslav Belbas, the Ukrainian company CEO, next year's output target is 100,000 rounds, and more than 300,000 for 2026. The process of preparing the manufacturing equipment has already started.

Part of the ammunition will be manufactured in Ukraine, and part – in the Czech Republic, which will enable companies to increase production volumes and reduce the cost of the finished round.

As reported, the Artem Holding has set up the import of TNT to cover its production. But due to the dependence on nitrocellulose, propellant charges remain the biggest problem in projectile production.