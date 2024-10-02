Polish FM: Sikorski's First Conversation With New NATO Secretary General Will Be About Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The first conversation between Polish Foreign Radoslaw Sikorski and the new Secretary General Mark Rutte will focus on assistance to Ukraine.

Polish Foreign spokesman Pawel Wronski told Ukrinform in a commentary.

“There will be two main topics of conversation: first of all, Ukraine, assistance for Ukraine, coordination of support for Kyiv. The second issue will concern the Middle East, the current aggravation of the situation, as well as the directions of its development,” Wronski said.

He added that the conversation between Sikorski and Rutte will take place on Wednesday evening.

Sybiha to visiton Tuesday

As Ukrinform reported, on October 1, a ceremony of transfer of authority from NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to the new head of the Alliance, former Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, took place at NATO headquarters in Brussels. The new NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte emphasized the importance of international partners' support for Ukraine and noted that the situation on the battlefield is currently difficult.

Photo: RAP