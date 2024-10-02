Serbian Mps Denounce Azerbaijan's Exclusion From PACE

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
Recent speeches by Serbian members of parliament at the
Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) have shed
light on the detrimental effects of Azerbaijan's exclusion from the
assembly, Azernews reports.
Ms. Biljana Pantić Pilja and Ms. Elvira Kovács both articulated
concerns regarding the decision to deny the Azerbaijani
delegation's credentials, emphasising the need for dialogue and
inclusivity in addressing regional issues.
Ms. Biljana Pantić Pilja remarked, "The discussion on this topic
without colleagues from Azerbaijan does not make much sense. In
principle, we oppose the exclusion of any member state from the
work of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe or any
other organisation. On the other hand, the accession of some
entities or territories to the Parliamentary Assembly of the
Council of Europe is even worse. But I will stick to the
topic."
She further stated, "I believe that the Parliamentary Assembly
of the Council of Europe should serve as a platform for dialogue on
an equal and inclusive basis and should prioritise the promotion of
this idea. Unfortunately, this discussion will not contribute to
such a dialogue."
Pantić Pilja criticised the decision not to ratify the
credentials of the Azerbaijani delegation, calling it "needless and
counterproductive." She emphasized, "Insisting on this solution can
only lead to mutual accusations and further alienation. This
decision undermines and kindles the role of the Parliamentary
Assembly of the Council of Europe as a platform for meaningful
dialogue. Return to dialogue and restoring the Azerbaijani
delegation's participation in the Parliamentary Assembly of the
Council of Europe is necessary, especially having in mind the
current situation in Europe and the world."
Echoing this sentiment, Ms. Kovács emphasised that“diminishing
this scope always carries the risk of undermining its own
legitimacy.” By excluding a nation that plays a vital role in the
European cultural mosaic and is a key player in the international
order, PACE risks alienating a significant population and diluting
its own credibility as a democratic body.
She argued that the decision not to ratify the credentials of
the Azerbaijani delegation "undermines its own legitimacy, together
with its credibility as a platform for meaningful dialogue, since
at least 10 million citizens of a European country are no longer
represented within its ranks and are left without a voice."
Kovács further stated, "Today, Azerbaijan is a valuable factor
in the international order based on law, peace, and security. The
high achievements of its culture are an inseparable tile of the
European cultural mosaic, and its natural resources are of vital
importance for the well-being of our continent."
She called for a return to dialogue, saying, "I hope that we
could agree that the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of
Europe should function as a platform for dialogue on an equal and
inclusive basis, and should prioritise the advancement of this
idea."
