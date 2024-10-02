J&K Polls: Kashmiri Pandits Record Over 30%Turnout In Final Phase

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- The Kashmiri Pandits registered a voter turnout of over 30 per cent in the third and final phase of the in Jammu and Kashmir.

Spread across 16 assembly segments in three districts of North Kashmir, the Kashmiri Pandits cast their votes at 24 specially designated polling booths in Jammu, Udhampur and Delhi-NCR. “Out of the 18,357 registered displaced Pandit voters, 5,545 turned up to exercise their franchise,” said Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner and Returning Officer Dr Arvind Karvani.

ADVERTISEMENT

Special arrangements were made by the Relief and Rehabilitation Department at all polling stations in Jammu and Udhampur to facilitate the voting process.

ADVERTISEMENT

This turnout follows the earlier phases where significant participation was also observed among the migrant Kashmiri Pandits, reflecting their commitment to electoral engagement despite the challenges of displacement.

In the second phase, nearly 40 per cent of eligible Kashmiri Pandits cast their ballots across the polling stations in Jammu, Delhi and Udhampur. The second phase of the assembly elections covered central Kashmir, including Srinagar, Budgam and Ganderbal districts on September 25.

Similarly, over 31 per cent migrants exercise their franchise in the first phase of polling for 16 assembly segments spread over four districts of South Kashmir at polling stations in Jammu, Delhi and Udhampur on September 18.

Read Also KPs Vote For Return, Rehabilitation J&K Polls Phase-II: Nearly 40% Migrant Kashmiri Pandits Turn Out To Vote In Jammu

The final phase elections, spanning multiple phases across various districts, have seen a total of 239 candidates, including prominent leaders from various political parties, vying for seats.

The final phase of polling marks a crucial step towards determining the political landscape in Jammu and Kashmir, with voter turnout figures indicating widespread participation across diverse communities, the officials said.

The voting process, conducted under stringent security measures, aims to ensure democratic representation for all segments of society, including displaced communities like the Kashmiri Pandits who have historically played a significant role in the region's political dynamics.

