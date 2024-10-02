WFP: Helping Thousands Of Women In Afghanistan Learn New Skills

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The World Food Program (WFP) has announced that it is helping thousands of women in Afghanistan, many of whom are the sole breadwinners for their families, to learn new skills and become self-reliant.

In a post on X/Twitter, the UN agency stated that women in Afghanistan have very limited opportunities to earn an income.

On Wednesday, October 2, the WFP released a showing how it is assisting a number of women in earning a living. In the video, women are seen baking bread, weaving carpets, and sewing.

The WFP previously declared Afghanistan the worst country in the world for women.

Since the Taliban came to power in August 2021, they have banned education and employment for girls and women, forcing many to stay home.

The humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan has hit women the hardest. With education beyond the sixth grade banned and employment opportunities restricted, many women face extreme poverty and have been stripped of their rights to learn, work, and contribute to society.

The Taliban's suppressive policies have further deepened the suffering of Afghan women, pushing them into isolation and dependency. The lack of access to education and job opportunities has crippled the potential of an entire generation of Afghan women.

International organizations, while providing some relief, are calling for urgent action to address the dire humanitarian situation and restore basic rights for Afghan women. Without significant changes, Afghanistan risks long-term socio-economic collapse, leaving women and girls in a perpetual state of crisis.

