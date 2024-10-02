VERTESS Tops Axial's Healthcare M&A Advisor List, Welcomes New Managing Director Christine Bartel

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VERTESS

a leading healthcare mergers and acquisitions (M&A) advisory firm, was recently named the #1 lower middle sell-side M&A advisor on Axial's ( ) 2024 Healthcare Top 50 list. Axial is a private deal serving professionals who own, advise, and invest in North American companies. The list features the top 50 most active and sought-after members who worked on transactions across various healthcare sectors over the past 12 months. VERTESS was recognized for the number of deals brought to market and the level of interest those deals received in the network.

Christine Bartel, VERTESS Managing Director

VERTESS is also pleased to welcome senior healthcare executive Christine M. Bartel to the team as a Managing Director. Christine has nearly 30 years of healthcare experience and has held impressive administration and executive leadership positions in which she was responsible for clinical compliance, care coordination, and operational efficiencies, including financial integrity and growth strategies.

Previously, Christine started Hope at Home, Inc. and Aspire Home Care, a private duty agency and skilled home care agency, respectively, in Colorado. Serving as the CEO, she supervised a staff of approximately 350 caregivers, established two branch locations in Colorado Springs and Fort Collins, and ultimately sold the companies to a private equity firm in 2008.

Post transaction, she launched an independent consulting practice that acquired underperforming health care entities, delivered strategic guidance and an array of management services to diverse healthcare organizations, facilitated with interim/long-term senior leadership operational turnarounds, joint ventures, facility expansion, service line development, and mergers and acquisitions. She has coached health system executives, physician groups, assisted living facilities, skilled nursing facilities, insurance companies, and post-acute organizations. Christine was also the Executive Producer and Host of the popular CBS News (KCNC) program, "Aging Independently with Christine Bartel."

Christine earned a bachelor's degree in economics with a premedical emphasis from the University of Colorado Boulder. She also received an MBA in health care administration from George Washington University in Washington, D.C. In 2012, she received her Certification as a Senior Advisor (CSA). She was the recipient of the women-related Corporate Social Responsibility/Bronze Stevie Award in 2018, was featured on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America (ranking 1908 out of 5000) in 2018, and was honored as the Female Executive of the Year/Gold Stevie Award Winner in 2017.

"After years of directly providing healthcare supports, I believe my skills and experience offer a critical advantage to other healthcare leaders considering their next steps. I am keenly aware of the daily struggles owners have to maintain high-quality care while also managing the daily operational demands," Christine noted. "The opportunity to work with VERTESS was an easy decision. We are aligned in our commitment to helping people achieve success."

Vaughne Glennie, Managing Partner of VERTESS, commented, "Christine's passion for her work is admirable. After building two successful healthcare companies on her own, she never wavered from her commitment to the individual. She believes that with proper knowledge, educational outreach, and resources, anything is possible. Her clients have a formidable ally with her guiding a transaction process."

For more information, please contact Vaughne Glennie at [email protected]

About VERTESS



VERTESS is an international healthcare-focused Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A) advisory firm with expertise spanning diverse healthcare and human service verticals, ranging from behavioral health and intellectual/developmental disabilities to DME, pharmacies, home care/hospice, urgent care, life sciences, and other specialized services and products. Each VERTESS Managing Director has had executive experience in either launching or managing and ultimately successfully exiting a healthcare company.



SOURCE Vertess Healthcare Advisors

