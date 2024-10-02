LEAD Group Recognises Schools and Their Leaders as Pillars of India’s Education at the 2023 Shiksha Awards

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 1st October 2024: India's leading School Edtech company, LEAD Group successfully concluded the second year of the Shiksha Awards, one of India’s biggest school awards programs. Shiksha Awards by LEAD Group recognises and celebrates exceptional schools and school leaders whose unwavering dedication to educational excellence is transforming student learning in India. These are schools that, irrespective of location or size, have successfully implemented NCF-aligned multimodal learning in their classrooms through meticulous preparation, teaching, assessment and remediation; are building student confidence; and have improved parental involvement in student education through multiple initiatives including student-led conferences.



The event also featured a masterclass on School Leadership by Sumeet Mehta, CEO and Co-Founder, LEAD Group. More than 2200 schools and 29000 teachers participated in the 2023 Shiksha Awards.



Sumeet Mehta, CEO and Co-Founder, LEAD Group, said, “Schools are the foundation upon which our nation's future is built and the annual Shiksha Awards celebrates the relentless pursuit of providing quality education by the best of these institutions. My heartfelt congratulations to all the winners, who are shaping the future of education, one student at a time! Their efforts exemplify how innovation and commitment can transform learning outcomes for every student, and we look forward to celebrating more changemaker schools in the next edition.”





