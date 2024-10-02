A New Face Of Care: The Coordinating Center Unveils Rebrand To Tackle Contemporary Challenges

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MILLERSVILLE, Md., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Coordinating Center, a leader in nonprofit healthcare, recently recognized as a 2024 Top Workplace by the national Top Workplace Program is excited to announce the launch of its new brand identity.

Support Centered Around You

"This transformation symbolizes our commitment to addressing the contemporary challenges facing the field of case management.

For our clients and their families, this rebranding translates into a renewed assurance that they are at The Center of everything we do. It's 'Your Health. Your Journey. Our Priority.'"

said Teresa Titus-Howard, PhD, MHA, MSW, CCM, President and Chief Executive Officer, The Coordinating Center.

The Coordinating Center's new brand identity, developed with The Cyphers Agency , a full-service creative agency specializing in brand development,

reflects extensive collaboration with stakeholders and comprehensive feedback from clients, caregivers, our Board of Directors and coworkers.

Customers and partners can expect the same level of excellence and dedication that The Coordinating Center is known for, now under a brand that better represents its values and ambitions to tackle contemporary challenges, such as:



Interdisciplinary Coordination: Care management frequently involves coordinating efforts across multiple disciplines and agencies. Ensuring seamless communication and collaboration among various stakeholders can be challenging. Our new identity reflects our dedication to breaking down silos and fostering a more integrated approach to care.

Holistic Client Care : We believe that true success in care management comes from addressing the whole person. Our new brand identity underscores our holistic approach, integrating physical, emotional, and social support into our services. We are also focused on a compassionate approach, ensuring that our clients and their families feel heard, valued, and supported throughout their journey.

Cultural Competence: As populations grow more diverse, coordinators must navigate various cultural contexts with respect for different norms, values, and practices. Our rebranding emphasizes our commitment to cultural competence: " 92% of clients report their coordinators respect their cultural and religious beliefs ." We are dedicated to ongoing training to ensure culturally sensitive care. Data Security and Privacy : Safeguarding client information is paramount in today's world. Our rebranding reflects our dedication to implementing robust data security measures and adhering to stringent privacy regulations, ensuring that our clients' trust is well-placed.

"As a consumer representative and board member, serving on the branding committee showed me how important it is to create a brand that reflects our mission of holistic care and resonates with our clients. We want our clients to see

our branding and be reminded of their experiences with The Coordinating Center, feeling genuinely supported and heard. I believe we achieved this. I'm proud to be a part this organization,"

said Adith Kumar Thummalapalli.

Founded in 1983, The Coordinating Center has been at the forefront of the care management industry, providing person-centered support for people with disabilities and complex medical needs.

For more information visit coordinatingcenter .



Contact:

Renee Dain

SVP, Communications & External Affairs

240.653.2834

SOURCE The Coordinating Center

