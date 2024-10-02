Decking The Competition, Texas Deck Pros Building A Reputation As Top Trex Installer In The Southern Region

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Deck Pros, a distinguished

TrexPro Platinum builder, is thrilled to announce its recognition as the top Trex deck contractor in the Southern US region at the prestigious TrexPro® Summit Awards 2024. This honor highlights the company's exceptional craftsmanship and innovative designs in the composite decking industry.

As supply shortages and increasing demand for high-quality, affordable decking solutions sweep across South Texas and San Antonio, Texas Deck Pros stands at the forefront of this trend. The company is dedicated to providing homeowners with beautiful, durable outdoor spaces that enhance their properties.

"This recognition is not just a badge of honor; it reflects our unwavering passion for creating stunning outdoor environments," said Michael Jaskowski, owner of Texas Deck Pros. "We are committed to using the highest quality materials, ensuring that every deck we build is durable and visually appealing. Our goal is to transform backyards into breathtaking retreats."

Trex Company, the leading brand in decking and railing, has praised Texas Deck Pros for its innovative use of Trex materials in diverse outdoor living projects. The TrexPro Summit Awards celebrate the finest in the industry, showcasing unique deck designs and acknowledging the expertise that TrexPro Platinum builders bring to both design and installation.

TrexPro Platinum builders represent the pinnacle of craftsmanship, demonstrating their ability to design and construct remarkable outdoor living spaces using eco-friendly, high-performance materials. The TrexPro Summit Awards highlight the exceptional work of these elite builders, who bring complex and aesthetically pleasing designs to life.

Working with TrexPros like Texas Deck Pros means collaborating with highly trained professionals who have undergone extensive installation and product training on all Trex offerings. Texas Deck Pros adheres to rigorous building standards, solidifying its reputation as a trusted expert in deck construction.

About Texas Deck Pros

Texas Deck Pros specializes in designing and building high-quality composite decks, transforming outdoor spaces into beautiful and functional areas for relaxation and entertainment. Committed to excellence and customer satisfaction, Texas Deck Pros is one of the top searched results for "deck builders near me" in San Antonio, Texas, and the surrounding area. For more information about Texas Deck Pros and their exceptional outdoor living solutions, visit txdeckpros .

Media Contact:

Wendy B.

Gratereaux

Marketing and Communications

Texas Deck Pros

(210) 774 2666

[email protected]



