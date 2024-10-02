Primohoagies Smallman Street Offers $6.99 Primo Size Hoagies All Day On October 3Rd

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Limited time offer is only valid for one day!

PITTSBURGH, Pa., Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PrimoHoagies, renowned for its delicious hoagies made with top-quality meats, cheeses, and a signature blend of spices, is excited to announce a special one-day-only at its Smallman Street location in Pittsburgh. On Thursday, October 3rd, from 10 AM to 8 PM, PrimoHoagies at 1901 Smallman St., Pittsburgh, PA 15222 will offer PRIMO SIZE HOAGIES FOR $6.99 to PrimoPerks members.

This one-day-only deal is available online, through the PrimoHoagies app, and in-store at the Smallman Street location. Guests must be members of PrimoPerks to take advantage of the offer, but signing up is free and easy. Join PrimoPerks to enjoy exclusive deals, discounts, and special offers like this one.

PrimoHoagies serves the highest quality Thumann's meats and cheeses, sliced fresh and piled high on our award winning seeded bread.

Event Details

Date: Thursday, October 3, 2024

Time: 10 AM - 8 PM EST

Location: Primo Hoagies, 1901 Smallman St, Pittsburgh, PA 15222

Eligibility: *Must be a PrimoPerks Member. Not to be combined with any other offer. Valid at Smallman Street location Only. Offer valid online, on the PrimoHoagies app, and in-store on 10/3/24.

ABOUT PRIMOHOAGIES

Established in South Philadelphia in 1992, PrimoHoagies is committed to serving the highest quality Thumann's meats and cheeses, freshly sliced and piled high on their award-winning seeded bread. The company's success stems from its dedication to quality, consistency, and customer satisfaction, offering a diverse menu of Specialty Hoagies, unique and original to PrimoHoagies. Visit PrimoHoagies for more information.

Contact: PrimoHoagies Marketing

(856) 742-1999