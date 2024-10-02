Lucent, Inc., A Wholly Owned Subsidiary Of Tipmefast, Inc., Presses Forward With AI And Energy As The New Power Couple

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Santa Ana, CA, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tipmefast, (OTC: TMEF) today announced that Lucent, Inc., its wholly-owned subsidiary operating in sustainable storage, will, through its current intellectual property and battery assets continue to expand its role as a leader in the synergy between AI and energy.

The International Energy Agency stated on November 2, 2023,“A recent estimate suggests that AI already serves more than 50 different uses in the energy system and that the for the in the sector could be worth up to USD 13 billion.”

Lucent's IP assets and battery technologies give it a strong foothold in this burgeoning industry.

Lucent, with offices in Irvine, CA, and Taipei, Taiwan, is pushing the boundaries of energy efficiency in every computing application.

Lucent Inc.'s business model identifies commercial-ready technologies and connects with potential clients and markets. Lucent engages in sustainable business practices and supports all 17 of the UN's Sustainable Development Goals.

Further information on Lucent can be found at

About Lucent Inc.:

Lucent's mission is to revolutionize the AI data center and cloud computing industry by AI applications platform and harness the power of clean energy. With offices in Irvine, CA, and Taipei, Taiwan, Lucent is committed to providing sustainable, reliable & high-performance solutions that empower businesses and public sectors to thrive in a digital world. Through collaboration & partnership with governments, businesses, and communities, and unwavering dedication to environmental responsibility, Lucent strives to create a brighter, cleaner future for all.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Certain information set forth in this press release contains“forward-looking information”, including“future-oriented financial information” and“financial outlook”, under applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as forward-looking statements). Except for statements of historical fact, the information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements and includes, but is not limited to, the (i) projected financial performance of the Company; (ii) completion of, and the use of proceeds from, the sale of the shares being offered hereunder; (iii) the expected development of the Company's business, projects, and joint ventures; (iv) execution of the Company's vision and growth strategy, including with respect to future M&A activity and global growth; (v) sources and availability of third-party financing for the Company's projects; (vi) completion of the Company's projects that are currently underway, in development or otherwise under consideration; (vi) renewal of the Company's current customer, supplier and other material agreements; and (vii) future liquidity, working capital, and capital requirements. Forward-looking statements are provided to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management's beliefs and opinions in respect of the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor in evaluating an investment.

These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Although forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact:

Matthew Abenante, IRC

President

Strategic Investor Relations, LLC

Tel: 347-947-2093

Email: ...



