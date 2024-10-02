Emmy-Nominated Journalist Crystal Bui To Host Post-Show Discussion With Cast Of The Chinese Lady At Alliance Theatre

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Stars of the 'The Chinese Lady,' include Keiko Agena (TV's Gilmore Girls) and Rex Lee (TV's Fresh Off the Boat)

The Chinese Lady will run at Alliance Theatre from September 18 to October 13, 2024

Audiences will go beyond the stage, engaging directly with the actors Keiko Agena and Rex Lee as they share insights into their powerful portrayals

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Alliance Theatre invites audiences to go beyond the traditional theater experience with a special post-show panel discussion following the 7:30 PM performance of The Chinese Lady on Thursday, October 3, 2024. Emmy-nominated journalist Crystal Bui will lead an engaging conversation with the stars of the production, including Keiko Agena (TV's Gilmore Girls) and Rex Lee (TV's Fresh Off the Boat).

This unique event allows attendees to not only witness the powerful storytelling of The Chinese Lady but to also get an inside look at the portrayal of these deeply human and historically significant characters. Through this interactive discussion, audience members will gain a richer, more personal connection to the play's themes of cultural identity, empathy, and history.

Key Discussion Topics:

- Cultural Identity in Performance: How the actors approach their roles, balancing historical accuracy with the emotional depth required to connect with modern audiences.

- Breaking Stereotypes: How The Chinese Lady challenges preconceived notions about Asian American history and immigrant experiences, sparking important conversations about race and identity.

- Beyond the Fourth Wall: How the characters' journeys resonate beyond the stage, inviting viewers to reflect on their own cultural and historical contexts.

The play and post-show panel are a must-see for those interested in the ongoing dialogue about representation and identity in the arts. Reporters and critics attending will have the chance to gain deeper insights into this critically acclaimed production. The Alliance Theatre is also happy to arrange additional phone or remote interviews for media.

TICKETS INFORMATION:

Tickets for the special October 3rd event, including the performance and panel discussion, are available at the Alliance Theatre Box Office, by calling 404.733.4600, or online at .

VENUE INFORMATION:

Hertz Stage at Alliance Theatre

1280 Peachtree Street NE

ABOUT THE CHINESE LADY AT THE ALLIANCE THEATRE:

Inspired by the true story of Afong Moy, The Chinese Lady is a darkly poetic yet whimsical portrait of the first Chinese woman to step foot on U.S. soil, the play runs from September 18 to October 13, 2024, on the Hertz Stage, and has been lauded as“moving and often sharply funny” by The New York Times. The Alliance Threatre's production of The Chinese Lady is written by Pulitzer Prize finalist, Lloyd Suh, and is directed by Jess McLeod.

ABOUT THE ALLIANCE THEATRE:

The Alliance Theatre, a leading producing theater in the Southeast, reaches over 165,000 patrons annually and has premiered more than 135 productions, ten of which have transferred to Broadway. The Alliance Theatre is dedicated to representing Atlanta's diverse community with the stories it tells, the artists it employs, and the audiences it serves. For more information, visit .

Kathleen Covington

Alliance Theatre

+1 404-733-4601

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.