Iran launches trade center in Yerevan to boost economic ties with Armenia

(MENAFN) Iran officially launches its trade center in Yerevan, Armenia’s capital, as part of efforts to enhance trade relations with neighboring countries. The opening ceremony featured Iranian Minister of Industry, Mines and Trade Mohammad Atabak and Armenian Minister Gevorg Papoyan, among other officials.



Atabak emphasized the significance of the center, stating it could lead to economic development for both nations. He noted that the center serves as a platform for cooperation among economic enterprises.



The Iranian minister highlighted Armenia as a gateway for Iran into Eurasia, citing strong political and economic relations between the two countries. Papoyan echoed this sentiment, calling the opening an important step in developing bilateral economic ties.



The trade center spans approximately 18,000 square meters and hosts over 100 Iranian companies, allowing consumers and businesses to purchase Iranian goods directly. It features 107 exhibition booths, a conference room for B2B meetings, and an open space for events and festivals. The center is expected to enhance trade levels and strengthen business connections between Armenia and Iran.





