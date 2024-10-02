(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Lori Ryan Appointed as Director of Customer Success and Patrick McInnis Joins as VP of Partnerships

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yosi Health, the leading provider of comprehensive patient engagement and workflow automations, is pleased to announce the addition of two seasoned healthcare professionals to its leadership team. Lori Ryan has been named Director of Customer Success, and Patrick McInnis joins as Vice President of Partnerships. Their combined expertise will play a critical role in advancing Yosi Health's mission to improve customer experience and patient care.

Yosi Health Welcomes Two Industry Veterans to its Leadership Team

Lori Ryan

brings over 15 years of healthcare experience to Yosi Health, with a proven track record in customer management. Lori has a deep understanding of Yosi's ecosystem having supported its clients as a vendor partner. As Director of Customer Success, Lori will lead Yosi's customer success strategy, ensuring that clients receive exceptional support and seamless integration of Yosi's solutions optimizing their results.

Patrick McInnis , Yosi Health's new VP of Partnerships, also brings 15 years of experience in medical technology. He has held leadership roles at notable organizations such as HCA, Lahey Healthcare, and athenahealth, and most recently served as VP of Business Development at Epion Health. Patrick's expertise in aligning innovative healthcare solutions with organizational needs will further Yosi Health's mission to enhance patient engagement and operational efficiency.

"We're excited to welcome Lori and Patrick to the Yosi Health team," said Hari Prasad, CEO of Yosi Health. "Their extensive backgrounds in healthcare technology and dedication to improving patient experiences will help us delight our customers and gain a significant market share. At Yosi, we are committed to helping our clients thrive while solving the challenges facing healthcare organizations and patients."

Lori and Patrick will play integral roles in Yosi Health's growth strategy, as the company continues to expand its offerings and scale its growth to improve the overall experience for healthcare providers and their patients.

About Yosi Health

Yosi Health is the leading patient engagement and workflow automation platform for busy clinics and care centers. Pioneering remote patient engagement since 2015, Yosi Health has been successfully reducing the cost of care for healthcare providers while improving patient outcomes.

Our award-winning, customizable, and cloud-based solutions are powering medical practices across all 50 States and is bi-directionally integrated with leading Electronic Medical Record (EMR) vendors in the US.

Yosi Health meets the highest patient privacy standards including HIPAA by being certified as SOC 2 Type 2 Security and PCI compliant in addition to being singled out as an ISV Advanced Technology Partner for Amazon Web Services (AWS); a highly selective program with stringent security requirements for induction.

Yosi Health has been recognized by its clients as Best in KLAS® 2024 Patient Intake Management vendor.

