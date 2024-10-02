ADP National Employment Report: Private Sector Employment Increased By 143,000 Jobs In September Annual Pay Was Up 4.7%

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ROSELAND, N.J., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Private sector employment increased by 143,000 jobs in September and annual pay was up 4.7 percent year-over-year, according to the September ADP® National Employment ReportTM produced by ADP Research in collaboration with the Stanford Digital Lab ("Stanford Lab"). The ADP National Employment Report is an independent measure and high-frequency view of the private-sector based on actual, anonymized payroll data of more than 25 million U.S. employees.

ADP Research (PRNewsfoto/ADP, Inc.)

Continue Reading

The jobs report and pay insights use ADP's fine-grained anonymized and aggregated payroll data to provide a representative picture of the private-sector labor market. The report details the current month's total private employment change, and weekly job data from the previous month. Because the underlying ADP payroll databases are continuously updated, the report provides a high-frequency, near real-time measure of U.S. employment. This measure reflects the number of employees on ADP client payrolls (Payroll Employment) to provide a richer understanding of the labor market. ADP's pay measure uniquely captures the earnings of a cohort of almost 10 million employees over a 12-month period.

"Stronger hiring didn't require stronger pay growth last month," said Nela Richardson, chief economist, ADP. "Typically, workers who change jobs see faster pay growth. But their premium over job-stayers shrank to 1.9 percent, matching a low we last saw in January."

September 2024 Report Highlights *

View the ADP National Employment Report and interactive charts at .

JOBS REPORT

Private employers added 143,000 jobs in September

Job creation showed a widespread rebound after a five-month slowdown. Only one sector, information, lost jobs. Manufacturing added jobs for the first time since April.

Change in U.S. Private Employment :

143,000

Change by Industry Sector

- Goods-producing:

42,000



Natural resources/mining

14,000

Construction

26,000 Manufacturing

2,000

- Service-providing:

101,000



Trade/transportation/utilities

14,000

Information

- 10,000

Financial activities

2,000

Professional/business services

20,000

Education/health services

24,000

Leisure/hospitality

34,000 Other services

17,000

Change by U.S. Regions

- Northeast:

32,000



New England

7,000 Middle Atlantic

25,000

- Midwest:

26,000



East North Central

18,000 West North Central

8,000

- South:

61,000



South Atlantic

27,000

East South Central

- 9,000 West South Central

43,000

- West:

22,000



Mountain

1,000 Pacific

21,000

Change by Establishment Size

- Small establishments:

-8,000



1-19 employees

- 13,000 20-49 employees

5,000

- Medium establishments:

64,000



50-249 employees

49,000 250-499 employees

15,000

- Large establishments:

86,000

500+ employees

86,000

PAY INSIGHTS

Pay gains slowed in September

Year-over-year pay gains for job-stayers fell slightly in September to 4.7 percent. For job-changers the decline was greater, falling from 7.3 percent in August to 6.6 percent.

Median Change in Annual Pay (ADP matched person sample)

- Job-Stayers

4.7%

- Job-Changers

6 .6%

Median Change in Annual Pay for Job-Stayers by Industry Sector

- Goods-producing:































Natural resources/mining

3.6%

Construction

5.1% Manufacturing

4.6%

- Service-providing:



Trade/transportation/utilities

4.5%

Information

4.4%

Financial activities

4.9%

Professional/business services

4.6%

Education/health services

5.1%

Leisure/hospitality

4.7% Other services

4.8%

Median Change in Annual Pay for Job-Stayers by Firm Size

- Small firms:



































1-19 employees

4.0% 20-49 employees

4.6%

- Medium firms:



































50-249 employees

5.0% 250-499 employees

4.8%

- Large firms:

































500+ employees

4.7%

To see Pay Insights by U.S. State, Gender, and Age for Job-Stayers, visit here :

* Sum of components may not equal total due to rounding.

The August total of jobs added was revised from 99,000 to 103,000. The historical data file and weekly data for the previous month are available at .

To subscribe to monthly email alerts or obtain additional information about the ADP National Employment Report, including employment and pay data, interactive charts, methodology, and a calendar of release dates, please visit .



The October 2024 ADP National Employment Report will be released at 8:15 a.m. ET on October 30, 2024.

About the ADP® National Employment ReportTM

The ADP National Employment Report is an independent measure of the change in U.S. private employment and pay derived from actual, anonymized payroll data of client companies served by ADP, a leading provider of human capital management solutions. The report is produced by ADP Research in collaboration with the Stanford Digital Economy Lab.

The ADP National Employment Report is broadly distributed to the public each month, free of charge, as part of the company's commitment to offering deeper insights of the U.S. labor market and providing businesses and governments with a source of credible and valuable information.

About the ADP Research

The mission of ADP Research is to make the future of work more productive through data-driven discovery. Companies, workers, and policymakers rely on our finely tuned data and unique perspective to make informed decisions that impact workplaces around the world.

About ADP (NASDAQ – ADP)

Designing better ways to work through cutting-edge products, premium services and exceptional experiences that enable people to reach their full potential.

HR, Talent, Time Management, Benefits and Payroll. Informed by data and designed for people.

Learn more at ADP

ADP, the ADP logo, and Always Designing for People, ADP National Employment Report, ADP Research Institute and ADP Research are trademarks of ADP, Inc. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

Copyright © 2024 ADP, Inc. All rights reserved.

ADP-Media

SOURCE ADP, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED