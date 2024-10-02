Jonita Gandhi Shares Her Take On Minimalism In Art

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Oct 2 (IANS) Playback Jonita Gandhi, who has teamed up with singer Akshath Acharya for the reprised version of the hit song 'Nadaaniyan', has shared her opinion on the use of minimalism in art.

Jonita feels that sometimes a piece of art can convey many things by keeping it simple.

She told IANS,“Sometimes less is more and I think the expression of the song really talks a lot, in spite of a simple structure, we think the essence is captured and really works as the listeners are able to make this song their own”.

When asked what the song meant to her as an artiste, Jonita, who has worked across several languages of India, told IANS,“I think 'Nadaaniyan' is known for its simplicity and relatability - the song feels like an emotion. So when Akshath and I sat to work on a special duet version, we kept that in mind. It was important to give the audience a fresh take without taking away what we all already know and love about the song”.

She further mentioned,“We had a really seamless time working on this female perspective for the song and I'm happy to see that people are connecting so well with it”.

Akshath Acharya had earlier reflected on the new version. He earlier said, "Jonita's voice has added an entirely new dimension to 'Nadaaniyan'. The response we've received has far exceeded our expectations. Introducing a female perspective not only enhances the song but also brings a touch of magic to it. This collaboration has transformed 'Nadaaniyan' into something truly special, allowing us to connect with our listeners on a much deeper level”.

'Nadaaniyan' is available to stream on Akshath Acharya's official YouTube channel.