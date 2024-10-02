Israel’S Economic Outlook Darkens Following S&P And Moody’S Downgrades

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) S&P Global Ratings has lowered Israel's long-term credit rating from 'A+' to 'A' amid growing tensions with Lebanon. The downgrade reflects mounting concerns over Israel's economic stability and public finances.



S&P expects the conflict to persist into 2025, potentially leading to further reprisals against Israel. This decision follows Moody's recent two-notch downgrade of Israel's credit rating to Baa1.



The ongoing warfare has cast a shadow over Israel 's economic outlook. S&P projects a budget deficit of 9% by the end of 2024, narrowing to 6% in 2025.



Economic growth is expected to stagnate in 2024 before rebounding slightly to 2.2% in 2025. These forecasts paint a picture of economic challenges ahead for the nation.



Israel's Accountant General, Yali Rothenberg, has pushed back against the downgrades. He argues that Israel's economy remains resilient, citing a strong balance of payments and current account surplus.







Rothenberg also points to the country's foreign exchange reserves as a crucial economic buffer.

Israel's Economic Outlook

The credit rating cuts will likely have far-reaching consequences for Israel's economy. Borrowing costs may rise for the government, businesses, and consumers alike.



This could lead to higher taxes, slower inflation reduction, and potential impacts on pension savings and investment funds. Ordinary citizens might feel the pinch through eroding wages and costlier goods and services.



These economic challenges unfold against a backdrop of complex geopolitical tensions. Israel continues to grapple with the ongoing conflict in Gaza, which began in October 2023.



Simultaneously, clashes with Hezbollah along the Lebanon border have intensified. The recent assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah has added another layer of uncertainty to the regional dynamics.



Israel's history with Hezbollah and interventions in Lebanon provides context for the current situation. The 1982 invasion of Lebanon and the 2006 war with Hezbollah stand out as significant events.



Since October 2023, Israel has engaged in frequent skirmishes with Hezbollah, highlighting the persistent nature of this conflict.



Despite these challenges, Israel's economy retains some strengths. The country's robust tech sector and defense industry continue to attract foreign investment.



Some analysts suggest that a lasting peace agreement could pave the way for economic recovery. Support from the U.S. government and the Jewish diaspora also bolsters Israel's economic resilience.



As the situation evolves, the potential for further escalation or de-escalation remains. Various geopolitical factors and the actions of involved parties will shape the path forward.



The coming months will be crucial in determining whether Israel can navigate these turbulent waters and stabilize its economic outlook.

