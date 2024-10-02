Turkey conveys sorrow regarding tragic loss of life resulting from devastating flooding in Nepal

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Turkey conveyed its profound sorrow regarding the tragic loss of life resulting from devastating flooding in Nepal. The Turkish Foreign issued a statement on social platform X, expressing heartfelt condolences for those affected by the severe weather events.



The ministry highlighted the extensive damage caused by the recent heavy rainfall and subsequent flooding disaster that has impacted various regions, particularly around Kathmandu, the capital of Nepal. The situation has been dire, with the death toll from floods and landslides now reported to have reached 217.



Turkey`s expression of sympathy underscores its commitment to stand in solidarity with the friendly people of Nepal during this challenging time. As recovery efforts continue and the country grapples with the aftermath of the disaster, the international community's support and compassion play a vital role in aiding those affected by such tragic events.



The floods have not only claimed lives but have also inflicted significant damage on infrastructure, homes, and livelihoods, prompting calls for humanitarian assistance and support for recovery initiatives. As the situation develops, Turkey, along with other nations, remains vigilant and ready to offer aid to the victims and the government of Nepal in their efforts to recover from this calamity.

