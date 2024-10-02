Ambetter Of Alabama Offers Health Insurance To 39 Counties Statewide

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Residents will have access to a variety of affordable plans from Ambetter of

Alabama

during open enrollment beginning

Nov. 1

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Ambetter of

Alabama , a product offered by a Centene

Corporation (NYSE:

CNC ) company, which provides insurance to under-insured and uninsured populations through the Insurance Marketplace®, will offer a variety of affordable health insurance plans to Alabamans in 39 counties for plan year 2025. Open enrollment for the Health Insurance Marketplace for

Alabama

runs from

Nov. 1, 2024, through

Jan. 15, 2025.

Enroll by Dec. 15 for coverage starting Jan. 1, 2025.

Ambetter

of

Alabama

offers its members access to quality care, convenient services and valuable rewards. The 2025 benefits and offerings include:





Affordable and Reliable Coverage

Ambetter of Alabama

provides coverage for all essential health benefits, including preventive and wellness services, maternity and newborn care, pediatric services, mental health services, hospitalizations and prescription drug coverage. Some plans also include dental and vision coverage.



Virtual 24/7 Care

Virtual 24/7 Care offers members an

Ambetter-designated licensed provider via telehealth for members to access care for illnesses such as flu, skin conditions, ear infections, fever and respiratory infections – all from the comfort of their own home.



Convenient Online Enrollment

Through the

Ambetter of Alabama website , people can browse and compare coverage options, determine their eligibility for financial subsidies and directly enroll in coverage – all in one place. The platform is accessible through mobile devices, so people can enroll using smartphones. If a person is unable to complete enrollment all at once, the system will save progress and provide reminders to finish enrollment.



My Health Pays

Members have access to the My Health Pays® program, where they can earn points for practicing healthy eating habits, staying active and leading a healthy lifestyle. Through the program, members can complete health-related activities and challenges and can

earn up to

$500

in rewards

in 2025. These rewards can be used for health-related expenses such as premiums, copays and deductibles (pharmacy copays are excluded). My Health Pays also allows members to set and reach health goals at their own pace by providing seasonal suggestions for activities and guidance to help stay on track.

Premier Network

Beginning Jan. 1, 2025, the Ambetter Health Bronze|Silver|Gold network will become known as the Premier Network. Members can continue to rely on the same provider network with the doctors and hospitals they know and trust.

Below is a full list of counties in which

Ambetter

of

Alabama

will be offered in 2025:





Baldwin

Barbour

Bullock

Chambers

Choctaw

Cleburne

Coffee

Colbert

Covington

Cullman

Dallas

DeKalb

Escambia

Etowah

Franklin

Geneva

Henry

Houston

Jackson

Jefferson

Lauderdale

Lawrence

Lee

Limestone

Lowndes

Madison

Marion

Marshall

Mobile

Morgan

Perry

Pickens

Randolph

Russell

Shelby

Sumter

Talladega

Walker Washington

Alabama

residents interested in learning more about

Ambetter

of

Alabama

or enrolling in a health plan during the open enrollment period may visit

ambetterhealth/en/al .

About Ambetter of

Alabama

Ambetter of

Alabama

serves under-insured and uninsured populations through the federal Health Insurance Marketplace®.

Ambetter of

Alabama

is underwritten by Celtic Insurance Company , which is a Qualified Health Plan issuer in Alabama. For more information, visit ambetterhealth/en/al . This is a solicitation for insurance. For information on your right to receive an Ambetter of Alabama plan free of discrimination, or your right to receive language, auditory and/or visual assistance services, please visit

ambetterhealth/en/

and scroll to the bottom of the page.

SOURCE Ambetter of Alabama

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED