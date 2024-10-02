(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- myCIO Wealth Partners (myCIO) is pleased to announce that we have been listed as one of Barron's Top 100 Registered Advisor (RIA) firms for 2024 .

myCIO Wealth Partners listed as one of Barron's Top 100 Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) Firms for 2024

"We are grateful to be included as one of the Top

RIAs in the country every year since the list's inception in 2019.

Our organic growth to $13.8 billion* in assets under management is a result of the hard work, dedication, and significant efforts of our team members who have been providing what we feel is the highest quality of service to our clients," said Senior Partner David Lees. "This recognition is another example of our belief that comprehensive, independent, objective advice is winning in the marketplace."



About myCIO Wealth Partners

Based in

Philadelphia, myCIO is a Comprehensive, Independent and Objective (CIO) financial planning advisory firm founded in 2005.

The firm provides comprehensive, objective advice regarding financial, tax and estate planning, investment management and asset allocation to entrepreneurs, senior corporate executives, families, endowments, trusts and retirement plans.

myCIO provides financial counseling services to more than 50 current and former Chairmen, CEOs and Presidents of S&P 500 and Fortune 500 companies.

For more information, please visit

.

About the Rankings

Barron's ranking of Top 100 RIA Firms is an annual ranking of independent advisory companies and is created from self-submitted data such as assets managed, technology spending, staff diversity, succession planning and other metrics. The publication also considers qualitative measures including advisors' experience, charitable and philanthropic work, and industry designations, among others.

(Barron's Methodology for Ranking Financial Advisors | Barron's (barrons) .

myCIO's ranking on Barron's Top 100 RIA Firms is not intended to reflect an endorsement or approval of myCIO.

myCIO is unaware of any factor that could call into question the validity of the ranking or of any unfavorable ranking. The ranking of myCIO may not be representative of any one client's experience because the ranking may not reflect any actual client experience. Neither myCIO nor its financial advisors pay a fee to Barron's in exchange for the ranking. In addition, the ranking is not indicative of myCIO's future performance.

*As of

June 30, 2024,

myCIO had approximately $13.8 billion

in assets under management.



Media contact: Adrian Verueco, [email protected] , +12672953883

SOURCE myCIO Wealth Partners

