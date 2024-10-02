Ambetter From Meridian Expands Health Insurance Offering To 34 Counties Across Michigan

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Michigan

residents will have access to a variety of affordable plans from Ambetter from Meridian during open enrollment beginning Nov. 1

DETROIT, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Ambetter from Meridian , a product offered by a Centene Corporation

(NYSE:

CNC ) company, which provides

insurance to under-insured and uninsured populations through the Insurance Marketplace®, will offer a variety of affordable health insurance plans to Michiganders in 34 counties in plan year 2025. Open enrollment for the Health Insurance Marketplace for

Michigan

runs from

Nov. 1, 2024, through

Jan. 15, 2025. Enroll by Dec. 15, 2024, for coverage starting Jan. 1, 2025.



"With food, gas, utility and housing costs continuing to rise throughout Michigan, many individuals and families are looking for ways to save money and meet their basic needs," said Plan President and Chief Executive Officer Patty Graham. "That's why we are proud to offer Ambetter from Meridian, a budget-friendly, high-quality, comprehensive coverage health plan that fits all ages and stages of life."

Ambetter from Meridian

offers its members access to quality care, convenient services and valuable rewards. The 2025 benefits and offerings include:





Affordable and Reliable Coverage

Ambetter from Meridian

provides coverage of all essential health benefits, including preventive and wellness services, maternity and newborn care, pediatric services, mental health services, hospitalizations and prescription drug coverage. Some plans also include dental and vision coverage.



Virtual 24/7 Care

Virtual 24/7 Care offers members an Ambetter-designated licensed provider via

telehealth for members to access care for illnesses such as flu, skin conditions,

ear infections, fever and respiratory infections – all from the comfort of their home.



Convenient Online Enrollment

Through the

Ambetter from Meridian website , people can browse and compare coverage options, determine their eligibility for financial subsidies, and directly enroll in coverage – all in one place. The platform is accessible through mobile devices, so people can enroll using smartphones. If a person is unable to complete enrollment all at once, the system will save progress and provide reminders to finish enrollment.



My Health Pays

Members have access to the My Health Pays® program, where they can earn points for practicing healthy eating habits, staying active and leading a healthy lifestyle. Through the program, members can complete health-related activities and challenges and can

earn up to

$500

in rewards

in 2025. These rewards can be used for health-related expenses such as copays and deductibles. My Health Pays also allows members to set and reach health goals at their own pace by providing seasonal suggestions for activities and guidance to help stay on track.

Premier Network

Beginning Jan. 1, 2025, the Ambetter Health Bronze|Silver|Gold network will become known as the Premier Network. Members can continue to rely on the same provider network with the doctors and hospitals they know and trust.

Below is the full list of counties in which

Ambetter from Meridian

will be offered in 2025:





Allegan

Barry

Berrien

Calhoun

Cass

Genesee

Hillsdale

Ingham

Jackson

Kalamazoo

Kent

Lake

Lapeer

Macomb

Mason

Mecosta

Monroe

Montcalm

Muskegon

Newaygo

Oakland

Oceana

Ogemaw

Osceola

Oscoda

Ottawa

Roscommon

Sanilac

St. Clair

St. Joseph

Tuscola

Van Buren

Washtenaw Wayne

Michigan

residents interested in learning more about

Ambetter from Meridian

or enrolling in a health plan during the open enrollment period may visit

ambetterhealth/en/mi/ .

About

Ambetter

from Meridian

Ambetter from Meridian serves under-insured and uninsured populations through the federal Health Insurance Marketplace®. Ambetter from Meridian

is underwritten by Meridian Health Plan of

Michigan, Inc., which is a Qualified Health Plan issuer in Michigan. For more information, visit ambetterhealth/en/mi / . This is a solicitation for insurance. For information on your right to receive an

Ambetter

from Meridian plan free of discrimination, or your right to receive language, auditory and/or visual assistance services, please visit ambetterhalth/en/

and scroll to the bottom of the page.

SOURCE Ambetter from Meridian

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED