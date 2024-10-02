Sabeer Nelli Announces The Launch Of Multi-Level Referral Program For Bloggers And Marketers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TYLER, TX, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sabeer Nelli, CEO and Founder of Zil Money , a leading B2B payment platform, announced the launch of a Multi-Level Commission Referral Program designed for bloggers and marketers. This program features a 50% direct commission on referrals and additional commissions for referrals made within a participant's network, extending up to six levels deep.

As Zil Money experiences impressive growth, including a 50% month-over-month increase in users, this initiative aims to empower a wider audience to earn substantial rewards by referring business contacts, making it an attractive option for bloggers and marketers.

Participants in the program will enjoy a 50% direct commission on the first payment from each referred user and a 5% commission on that user's monthly subscription for up to 12 months. The commission structure is designed for ongoing passive income, offering 16% for first-level referrals, 8% for second-level referrals, 4% for third-level, 2% for fourth-level, and 1% for fifth-level referrals.

Additionally, participants can earn 2% from credit card processing fees (5.9 basis points) on transactions made by their referrals. This multi-level approach facilitates ongoing passive income through subscription payments and enhances earnings from credit card transactions, creating a fantastic opportunity for participants.

To support their referral efforts, Zil Money provides personalized referral links, customizable coupon codes, and tailored fee structures to attract new users. The program ensures fairness by adjusting the first payment commission based on any credits applied to the referred user.

Zil Money Corporation, the parent company of OnlineCheckWriter – powered by Zil Money, Zil US, and ZilMoney, offers a comprehensive platform for managing business finances. The platform streamlines payroll, check creation, and account reconciliation, seamlessly integrating with over 22,000 banks. Users can effortlessly manage multiple accounts, create checks, and process payments via ACH, wire transfers, payment links, and credit or debit cards, providing flexible solutions for various business needs.

With over one million users and more than $82 billion in processed transactions, Zil Money is dedicated to driving global growth through continuous innovation. The user-friendly platform is readily available on Google Play and the iOS App Store.



