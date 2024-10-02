Fuelarts Launches AX: The First AI-Powered Accelerator Revolutionizing The Creative Tech Industry

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Fuelarts launches AX, the first AI-powered accelerator offering personalized mentorship, smart investor matching and flexible support for Creative Tech startups

- Maria Pokrovskaya, Co-founder and CEO of AXNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Fuelarts , a prominent specializing in Creative Tech, is proud to announce the launch of AX , an innovative AI-powered accelerator designed to transform the startup landscape with intelligent, personalized mentorship and investor matching. This marks Fuelarts' expansion into the venture studio space, where it will develop its own startup products from the ground up.With the introduction of AX, Fuelarts is setting a new standard in the Creative Tech sector, addressing critical challenges that startups face, such as limited accelerator capacity, inflexible schedules, and the lack of personalized support. AX leverages artificial intelligence to provide tailored guidance, online mentorship, and smart investor matching, making acceleration resources more accessible and effective for startups worldwide.AX is an innovative AI-powered accelerator designed to cater to the evolving needs of Creative Tech startups. Through its AI-driven mentorship program, AX provides tailored guidance, ensuring that each startup receives the relevant advice they need at the right time. Its intelligent investor matching system connects startups with suitable investors, optimizing their chances of securing funding. The platform's flexible, constructor-based payment model allows startups to pay only for the services they require, making the acceleration process both cost-effective and personalized. Furthermore, AX aligns its success with the startups it supports by charging a success fee only when an investment deal is successfully closed.Earlier in 2024, Fuelarts published a series of articles titled 'How AI is Transforming Entrepreneurial Mentorship .' These papers explored various platforms leveraging autonomous interfaces and AI, such as custom chatbots based on OpenAI's ChatGPT. The key finding was that, despite significant advancements in AI for specific startup needs, the market still lacks a unified AI-driven acceleration platform that supports the entire startup lifecycle. These articles highlighted the need for a comprehensive solution like AX.“We're on a mission to use AI to invest in human creative potential and shape the future of the global creative economy. AX accelerator is designed to break down the barriers that Creative Tech startups face,” says Maria Pokrovskaya, Co-founder and CEO of AX.“We've analyzed over 2,500 startups and 1,200 niche investors to build a platform that delivers exactly what each startup needs to succeed. This personalized, data-driven approach sets AX apart from traditional accelerators and empowers the next generation of creative leaders.”Denis Belkevich, General Partner at Fuelarts, adds:“Fuelarts evolving into a venture studio is a natural scaling process for any fund. Constantly researching the market and its participants, we observe which pain points remain unaddressed. Over time, we decided to take independent action since no one else has stepped in to fill these gaps. Consider this a kind of professional deformation of venture investors.”Investment Opportunity: Fuelarts is currently raising $500K in pre-seed funding to develop the MVP of the AX AI accelerator. This investment will be used to build a robust technical infrastructure and conduct market fit tests, with the beta launch planned for Q3 2025. Investors who participate in this round will have the unique opportunity to support the development of a groundbreaking platform that promises to redefine the Creative Tech acceleration landscape.About Fuelarts: Fuelarts (USA) is an investment platform specializing in Creative Tech, renowned for its deep market knowledge, acceleration facilities, industry reports, and extensive network. With expertise in Web3 and AI, Fuelarts has been at the intersection of art, technology, and venture capital since 2019. Denis Belkevich, General Partner of Fuelarts, is an art economist and cultural strategist, as well as a visiting lecturer on Creative Entrepreneurship at Sotheby's Institute of Art and the Zurich Centre for Creative Economies at Zurich University of the Arts.For more information about AX and investment opportunities, please contact:Maria PokrovskayaCo-founder & CEO, AX by FuelartsEmail: ...About AX: AX is an AI-driven accelerator platform specializing in Creative Tech. It revolutionizes startup acceleration by combining an online mentorship program, intelligent investor matching, and a flexible, pay-as-you-go model. With a focus on personalization and accessibility, AX is designed to support the growth of Creative Tech startups worldwide, ensuring they have the resources they need to succeed.

