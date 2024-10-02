Jeonju, The Cultural Heart Of South Korea, Will Have An Official Anthem Composed By Steve Barakatt

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Steve Barakatt with the Mayor of Jeonju Woo Beom-ki

The initiative celebrates the 2024-2025 Canada-Korea Year of Cultural Exchanges

JEONJU, SOUTH KOREA, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The City of Jeonju is pleased to announce that esteemed Canadian composer and pianist Steve Barakatt will be composing the official anthem of Jeonju. This musical endeavor marks a significant milestone, as Canada and South Korea celebrate the 2024-2025 Canada-Korea Year of Cultural Exchanges.“It is a great honor for the City of Jeonju to have an official anthem crafted by the internationally acclaimed composer and pianist Steve Barakatt, whose music has touched the hearts of millions of Koreans for nearly three decades. We eagerly look forward to sharing this masterpiece with the world, inviting everyone to explore and experience the unique charm of Jeonju,” said Woo Beom-ki, Mayor of Jeonju.To officially announce this project, Steve Barakatt, along with Damien Pereira, Chief representative of the Quebec Government in Seoul and representatives from Destination Québec cité-Mr. Robert Mercure, Managing Director, and Mr. Simon Marinier, Business and Destination Development-are in Jeonju today to visit the city, meet with local officials, and celebrate this significant international collaboration.“We take great pride in our Quebec City composer's contribution to this meaningful cultural initiative between Jeonju and Quebec City, which will leave a lasting legacy and mark an important milestone for our nations,” stated Mr. Bruno Marchand, Mayor of Quebec City.“This remarkable project between the city of Jeonju and the city of Québec, supported by the exceptional talent of Steve Barakatt, perfectly embodies the spirit of cultural exchanges between Québec and Korea. I am deeply honored to witness this symbolic moment, which will strengthen the ties between our two cultures and leave a lasting mark on future generations,” said Mr. Damien Pereira, Chief representative, Québec government in Seoul.Steve Barakatt shared his thoughts, saying,“It is a privilege to capture the essence and history of Jeonju, known as the cultural heart of Korea. This composition, featuring Korean musicians, will blend tradition with modernity, creating a journey that honors the past while looking toward the future.”The official anthem will be accompanied by a music video, produced by the Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) in partnership with Destination Québec Cité, highlighting the beauty and vibrant energy of Jeonju and Québec City, the creative homeland of Steve Barakatt.This initiative will be a part of the "Feel the Rhythm of Korea" campaign by the Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) which has achieved remarkable success, amassing over 1 billion views across various platforms.ABOUT THE CITY OF JEONJUJeonju, the capital of North Jeolla Province in South Korea, is celebrated as the cultural heart of the nation. With over 1,300 years of rich history, Jeonju is renowned for its traditional Korean culture, particularly exemplified by the Jeonju Hanok Village. This area features over 800 beautifully preserved hanoks (traditional Korean houses), offering visitors an immersive experience in Korean heritage. The city is also famous for its culinary excellence, being the birthplace of bibimbap, one of Korea's most iconic dishes, and is recognized as a UNESCO City of Gastronomy. Jeonju seamlessly blends its ancient traditions with modern cultural vibrancy, making it a must-visit destination for both history enthusiasts and culinary adventurers.ABOUT STEVE BARAKATTFor more than three decades, internationally acclaimed composer, pianist, singer, producer, and creative director Steve Barakatt has collaborated with top artists, studios, and organizations on hundreds of artistic projects. Renowned as one of the world's leading composers of official anthems, Barakatt is the creator of“Lullaby, The UNICEF Anthem,” the official anthem of the Ordre national du Québec,“Devenir,” as well as anthems for Fairmont Le Château Frontenac and the world's 66 Royal Golf Clubs. His compositions have also been featured in prestigious events such as the FIFA World Cup and the F1 Grand Prix. In 2018, Barakatt was honored with a decoration by the Prime Minister of South Korea, and in 2021, he was named a Knight of the Ordre national du Québec by the Prime Minister of Québec. In 2024, Barakatt received the highest distinction from Québec City for his contributions to the field of arts and culture.

