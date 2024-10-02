IMEO To Present Updates On Methane Emission At Upcoming COP29 In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

The updated data from the International Methane Emissions Monitoring Organization (IMEO) will be presented at the 29th session of the of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), which will be held in Baku in November of this year, Azernews reports.

Julia Ferrini, co-founder of IMEO, stated this during the panel discussion held on the third day of "Baku Climate Action Week."

She noted that this data will present a more complete and up-to-date picture of methane emissions in different countries and economic sectors.

J. Ferrini emphasized that the new report will pay special attention to the impact of methane emissions on global climate change, as well as measures to reduce them.

"The Oil & Gas Methane Partnership 2.0" (OGMP 2.0) has become a key element in ensuring the transparency and control of emission reduction measures due to its credibility. Adherence to the gold standard of OGMP reporting is supported by the International Energy Agency and the Environmental Defense Fund, and it is considered one of the main indicators that many other organizations include in their reporting mechanisms.

This reporting system was presented last week as part of Climate Week in New York, and the launch of the mechanism was first announced at COP28 with the support of Bloomberg Philanthropies. "We are actively working on the creation of this mechanism, which will contribute to monitoring the fulfillment of obligations under the Oil and Gas Decarbonization Charter and achieving global climate goals," she said.