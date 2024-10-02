IMEO To Present Updates On Methane Emission At Upcoming COP29 In Baku
10/2/2024 8:09:21 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
The updated data from the International Methane Emissions
Monitoring Organization (IMEO) will be presented at the 29th
session of the conference of the Parties to the UN Framework
Convention on Climate Change (COP29), which will be held in Baku in
November of this year, Azernews reports.
Julia Ferrini, co-founder of IMEO, stated this during the panel
discussion held on the third day of "Baku Climate Action Week."
She noted that this data will present a more complete and
up-to-date picture of methane emissions in different countries and
economic sectors.
J. Ferrini emphasized that the new report will pay special
attention to the impact of methane emissions on global climate
change, as well as measures to reduce them.
"The Oil & Gas Methane Partnership 2.0" (OGMP 2.0) has become a
key element in ensuring the transparency and control of emission
reduction measures due to its credibility. Adherence to the gold
standard of OGMP reporting is supported by the International Energy
Agency and the Environmental Defense Fund, and it is considered one
of the main indicators that many other organizations include in
their reporting mechanisms.
This reporting system was presented last week as part of Climate
Week in New York, and the launch of the mechanism was first
announced at COP28 with the support of Bloomberg Philanthropies.
"We are actively working on the creation of this mechanism, which
will contribute to monitoring the fulfillment of obligations under
the Oil and Gas Decarbonization Charter and achieving global
climate goals," she said.
