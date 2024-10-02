New York launches trial program to reduce rat population using contraceptives

(MENAFN) New York has approved a trial program aimed at reducing the city’s rat population without the use of poison. Beginning next year, contraceptive pellets will be placed in specially designed containers accessible to rats in various neighborhoods.



Supporters of this method argue that it will humanely decrease the rat population without harming other animals or the environment. The goal is for rats to consume the contraceptive, become sterilized, and thus prevent reproduction.



The initiative is named ‘Flaco’s Law’ after an owl that escaped from a city zoo last year and was later found dead with rat poison in its system, according to local media.



“We can’t poison our way out of this, we cannot kill our way out of this,” City Council member Shaun Abreu stated in April when introducing the bill.



During a 12-month pilot program, inspectors will conduct monthly checks to monitor the consumption of the pellets across different neighborhoods. The provisions of the bill specify that “the department shall track the amount of rat contraceptive in each rat contraceptive dispenser” during these inspections.





