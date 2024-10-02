Iran claims missile launch at Israel is retaliation for assassinations

(MENAFN) Tuesday’s missile launch at Israel is Tehran’s response to the recent assassinations of the leaders of Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), the IRGC stated.



Iran fired several hundred ballistic missiles, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), which also reported that it intercepted most of the incoming fire.



“In response to the martyrdom of Ismail Haniyeh, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, and martyr Nilforoshan, we struck at the heart of the occupied territories,” the IRGC said in a statement released shortly after the missiles hit.



“If the Zionist regime responds to our attack, our next strikes will be more destructive,” the statement continued.



Haniyeh, the leader of Hamas, was killed in Tehran in early August. Nasrallah, the long-time leader of Hezbollah, died in an Israeli airstrike last week. Brigadier General Abbas Nilforoshan, the IRGC deputy commander of operations, was meeting with Nasrallah when Israeli jets targeted their Beirut bunker.



The Iranian mission at the UN also commented on the missile attack, stating, “Iran’s legal, rational, and legitimate response to the terrorist acts of the Zionist regime – which involved targeting Iranian nationals and interests and infringing upon the national sovereignty of the Islamic Republic of Iran – has been duly carried out. Should the Zionist regime dare to respond or commit further acts of malevolence, a subsequent and crushing response will ensue.”



