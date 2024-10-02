Assistant Secretary of Defense questions U.S credibility amid Ukraine conflict

(MENAFN) The Ukraine conflict has raised concerns about the global standing of the U.S., Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs Celeste Wallander acknowledged on Tuesday. The senior official sought to reassure allies about Washington’s security cooperation with Western Europe regarding Russia.



During a panel discussion at the Warsaw Security Forum, Wallander stated, “American global credibility is at stake” in Ukraine. She emphasized the need for “the United States and Europe to work together for credible defense and deterrence against Russia.”



“The United States needs Europe – it’s not just Europe that needs the United States,” Wallander remarked. She highlighted the significant defense aid provided to Ukraine by its European allies and their role in facilitating U.S. military assistance.



Wallander also addressed concerns that Donald Trump, if elected, might oppose the European Union’s defense initiatives separate from NATO operations. During his first term, Trump frequently accused European NATO members of relying on U.S. support and threatened to withdraw American security guarantees from nations not meeting defense spending targets.





