Concerns mountain over potential disruptions to global semiconductor industry

(MENAFN) Concerns are mounting over potential disruptions to the global semiconductor following the impact of Hurricane Helene, which has severely affected a facility crucial for sourcing high-purity quartz, a key material in the production of silicon wafers used in computer chips. Sibelco, the world's largest supplier of this vital ingredient, has issued "force majeure" notices to its customers, effectively releasing the company from future liabilities if it is unable to fulfill orders due to the unprecedented flooding that has crippled its operations in North Carolina.



The town of Spruce Pine, known for being a significant mining location for ultra-high purity quartz, has experienced devastating floods, leading to the closure of roads and railways essential for transportation. This quartz is indispensable for manufacturing crucibles that are used in the melting of polysilicon, which is then transformed into pristine silicon wafers by leading semiconductor manufacturers like Intel and TSMC.



The extent of the damage caused by Hurricane Helene is still being assessed, but Sibelco, a privately-owned Belgian company, has confirmed a temporary halt to production at its Spruce Pine facilities as of September 26. The company has prioritized the safety of its employees, stating that it has successfully contacted many but is still reaching out to those affected by ongoing power outages and communication difficulties.



As the semiconductor industry grapples with supply chain vulnerabilities exacerbated by this natural disaster, the long-term implications for technology companies and consumers alike could be significant. The interruption of quartz supplies not only threatens immediate production schedules but may also contribute to broader shortages in computer chips, potentially affecting various sectors reliant on advanced technology. The situation underscores the fragility of supply chains in the face of environmental challenges and the critical importance of high-purity quartz in the semiconductor manufacturing process.

