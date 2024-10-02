Iran launches ballistic missiles towards Israel

(MENAFN) On Tuesday evening, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced that Iran has launched ballistic missiles towards Israel, urging civilians to seek shelter upon hearing alert sirens.



In a video message, IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari stated, “A short while ago, missiles were launched from Iran towards the State of Israel. Upon hearing a siren, you must enter a shelter and remain there until further notice.” The IDF shared this message across its Telegram channel, on X, and through Israeli media outlets.



The military emphasized its commitment to protecting civilians in Israel, stating, “We are doing and will do everything necessary to protect the civilians.”



Earlier in the day, anonymous U.S. officials informed American media that Washington had warned Israel about an imminent launch from Tehran, anticipating an attack similar to one in April that involved approximately 300 missiles and drones.



The U.S. Embassy in West Jerusalem advised its staff and their families to shelter in place due to potential rocket and drone strikes, although it did not specifically mention Iran. This reported missile strike follows Israeli ground troops' incursion into southern Lebanon earlier on Tuesday, an operation Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described as targeting Hezbollah, the Iran-backed militia.



