Civista Bancshares, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Release Date

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SANDUSKY, Ohio, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Civista Bancshares, (NASDAQ: CIVB ) ("Civista") announced today that it will issue its third quarter 2024 results prior to open on Tuesday, October 29, 2024.

Civista Bancshares, Inc. will also host a call and webcast at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, October 29, 2024, to discuss its financial results. Analysts may participate in the question-and-answer session.

Conference Call, Replay and Webcast Information:

Date: Tuesday, October 29, 2024

Time: 1:00

p.m. Eastern Time

Telephone Access: (800) 836-8184; ask to join the Civista Bancshares, Inc. earnings call.

Webcast Access: A live webcast will be available on the

Webcasts and Presentations page in the Company's website. An archived version of the webcast will be available in the same location shortly after the live call has ended.

About Civista Bancshares, Inc. :

Civista Bancshares, Inc., is a $4.0 billion financial holding company headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio. Its primary subsidiary,

Civista Bank, was founded in 1884 and provides full-service banking, commercial lending, mortgage, and wealth management services. Today,

Civista Bank operates 43 locations across Ohio, Southeastern Indiana and Northern Kentucky. Civista Bank also offers commercial equipment leasing services for businesses nationwide through its Civista Leasing and Finance Division (formerly Vision Financial Group, Inc.), headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Civista Bancshares' common shares are traded on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "CIVB". Learn more at

.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding the financial performance, business prospects, growth and operating strategies of Civista. For these statements,

Civista claims the protections of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release should be considered in conjunction with the other information available about

Civista, including the information in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

SOURCE Civista Bancshares, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED