Fall In Love With These Tasty Autumn Savings And Offers From White Castle

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) All deal coupons will be available through White Castle's website, social or Craver Nation Rewards loyalty app COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- White Castle, the first fast-food hamburger chain in the U.S. and the first in the to bring its tasty fare to freezer aisles across the nation, is dropping delicious deals and offers as summer transitions into fall. White Castle will emphasize quality and value this October, November and December, from celebrating desserts and honoring the excellence of eggs to relieving some of the stress of preparing a Thanksgiving meal and providing customers sweet rewards when they purchase White Castle frozen Sliders. Continue Reading







Free dessert on a stick for National Dessert Day on Oct. 14. Use Code: DESSERT "Here comes fall, and here comes even more ways to satisfy your cravings with savings, only from White Castle," said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. "Just like the changing of seasons is inevitable, Cravers can always depend on us for quality, value-focused meals that can help create memorable moments morning, noon and during Night Castle." Here are the offers and deals scheduled for October, November and December in restaurants and at local grocers and retailers. OFFERS IN WHITE CASTLE RESTAURANTS Special Offers (no coupon necessary)

Occasion Offer Date Veterans Day

Free Castle combo or breakfast combo for

all veterans and active-duty military Nov. 11

Special Offers (available with coupons on White Castle's social media and/or website)

World Egg Day BOGO free Breakfast Slider on a bun

Use Code: FRESHEGG Oct. 11 National Dessert

Day Free dessert on a stick

Use Code: DESSERT Oct. 14 Halloween $5 off any Crave Case of 30 Sliders Use Code: BOO Oct. 31 National Stuffing

Day $2 off a sack of 10 Sliders Nov. 21–23 Thanksgiving Eve Buy 2 get 2 free Double Cheese Sliders (limit 2 free) Nov. 27 Cyber Monday Free ground shipping on all House of Crave

orders Dec. 2 Winter Solstice (the

longest night of the

year) BOGO free individual combo meal (limit 1

free) Dec. 21–22

Offer for Craver Nation Reward Members (available through the White Castle app)

Order type Offer Dates Mobile National Fast Food Day: BOGO Double

Cheese Slider Nov. 16

GROCERY REWARD APP OFFER (no coupon necessary)

Order type Offer Dates Fetch Any 6-count Original, Cheese or Jalapeño

Cheese Sliders

Offer: Buy 1 and receive between 1,000 and

1,300 points in the app Now through Nov. 2

About White Castle®

White Castle, America's first fast-food hamburger chain, has been making hot and tasty Sliders since 1921. Based in Columbus, Ohio, the family-owned business owns and operates more than 350 restaurants as well as a retail division providing its famous fare in freezer aisles of retail stores nationwide.

As part of its commitment to offering the highest quality products, White Castle owns and operates its own Slider Provider meat plants, bakeries and frozen-Slider retail plants. White Castle has earned numerous accolades over the years including Time

magazine's "Most Influential Burger of All Time" (2014, The Original Slider®) and Thrillist's

"Best Plant-Based Fast-Food Burger" (2019, ImpossibleTM

Slider).

In 2021, Fast Company named the fast-food pioneer one of the "10 Most Innovative Dining Companies." White Castle, which earned the Great Place to Work® CertificationTM in 2021 and 2022,

is known for the legendary engagement of its team members, more than 1 in 4 of whom have worked for the business for at least 10 years. White Castle is beloved by its passionate fans ("Cravers"), many of whom compete each year for entry into the Cravers Hall of Fame. The official White Castle app makes it easy for Cravers to sign up for the Craver Nation® loyalty program, access sweet deals and place pickup orders at any time. They

can also have their orders delivered using one of White Castle's delivery partners. For more information on White Castle, visit

whitecastle .



SOURCE White Castle

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED