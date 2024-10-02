RSV Is The Leading Cause Of Hospitalization In Babies How To Protect Your Baby This Winter

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) American Lung Association shares information about measures to prevent severe RSV in babies

CHICAGO, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV , is a common respiratory virus that can infect people of all ages. RSV is so common that nearly 100% of children have been infected with the virus by age two and it is the leading cause of hospitalization in all infants. Today, the American Lung Association launched a campaign to educate parents and caregivers on preventive measures to protect babies and young children from severe RSV illness and hospitalization.

In 2023, two preventive options were recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to help protect infants and toddlers from serious RSV illness, a preventive RSV antibody for infants and some young children at increased risk, or an RSV vaccine received during weeks 32-36 of pregnancy. Data from the 2023-24 season showed both preventive methods were safe and effective in preventing hospitalization from RSV.

"For babies, RSV symptoms can be mild, like those of a common cold, or they can be very severe and even life-threatening. As a parent or caregiver, the last thing you want is for your baby to be so sick they need to be hospitalized. Thankfully, there are now preventive options available that are proven to significantly reduce hospitalization from RSV," said Harold Wimmer, President and CEO of the American Lung Association. "This year, the options will be widely available, so we recommend that individuals who are pregnant, parents and caregivers speak with their healthcare provider about what they can do to prevent severe RSV in their babies."

The preventive antibody for infants and young children at high risk is a shot that provides an extra layer of defense to help fight RSV infections. Preventive antibodies are proteins that mimic the immune system's naturally produced antibodies to help fight off harmful viruses. The preventive antibody is an immunization that gives RSV antibodies directly to the child. Preventive antibodies are not a vaccine. A vaccine stimulates your immune system to make its own antibodies. Preventive antibodies are not treatments for children that are already sick with RSV.

The preventive antibody is recommended for all infants younger than 8 months

old and born during or entering

their first RSV season,

and for some young children at increased risk between 8 and 19 months (including children who have chronic lung disease) entering their second RSV season. Children receive one dose that can provide protection for at least five months. The RSV antibody is recommended to be given in October through March.

Another option recommended to help protect babies from severe illness is to receive an RSV vaccine during weeks 32 through 36 of pregnancy in September through January. When an individual who is pregnant gets an RSV vaccine, their protective proteins, or antibodies, also pass to their baby. Protection lasts about six months after birth when infants are at highest risk of severe RSV. It is recommended that all babies be protected by one of the two options.

About RSV

RSV is spread from person to person through close contact with someone who is infected via secretions from coughing and sneezing or touching objects such as toys or doorknobs that have the virus on them. Most people, including infants, develop only mild symptoms similar to that of a common cold but for some, it can be severe and even life threatening. If you have contact with an infant, you should take extra care to keep the infant healthy.

Parents and caregivers of children at increased risk for severe RSV illness are also encouraged to follow everyday preventive actions like:



Avoiding close contact with people who are ill

Covering your coughs and sneezes with a tissue

Washing your hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds

Cleaning frequently touched surfaces

Staying home when you are sick and avoiding close contact with others Avoiding sharing cups, bottles or toys

This fall, the American Lung Association is partnering with Sanofi on a campaign to help educate

expectant parents of infants and toddlers, and caregivers about the symptoms of RSV, steps to help prevent hospitalization, and urges talking to their healthcare provider about options to protect their children from severe RSV illness.

For more information and to learn steps to prevent severe illness, visit Lung/rsv .

About the American Lung Association

The American Lung Association is the leading organization working to save lives by improving lung health and preventing lung disease through education, advocacy and research. The work of the American Lung Association is focused on four strategic imperatives: to defeat lung cancer; to champion clean air for all; to improve the quality of life for those with lung disease and their families; and to create a tobacco-free future. For more information about the American Lung Association, which has a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator and is a Platinum-Level GuideStar Member, call 1-800-LUNGUSA (1-800-586-4872) or visit:

Lung. To support the work of the American Lung Association, find a local event at Lung/events.



This year, the American Lung Association is celebrating 120 years!

Join us in our journey to champion lung health and help us celebrate 120 Years of Impact.

Donate today at Lung/donate .



CONTACT: Jill Dale | American Lung Association

P: 312-940-7001 M: 720-438-8289E: [email protected]

SOURCE American Lung Association

