Ukraine To Receive EUR 22M Worth Of Trucks From Demining Coalition

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Demining Capabilities Coalition has agreed a EUR 22 million package to sustain the State Special Service and the Support Forces Command by purchasing pickups and heavier trucks for the Ukraine Army.

That's according to the Defense (MoD ) press service, Ukrinform reports.

"Member countries of the Demining Capabilities Coalition have agreed to purchases in the amount of EUR 22 million to support the needs of the State Special Transport Service and the Support Forces Command of the of Ukraine. From this amount, Lithuania allocates EUR 15 million, and another EUR 7 million comes from Sweden," the statement reads.

As noted, the decision to procure the vehicles for the SFC and the SSTS was made at a Coalition meeting held in Reykjavík, Iceland.

The meeting discussed the list of purchases for ongoing humanitarian and combat demining, as well as the draft Roadmap for developing the capabilities of MoD and AFU's demining units for the next decade.

The head of MoD's Main Department of Mine Action, Civil Protection and Environmental Safety, Colonel Ruslan Berehulia, emphasized the importance of the Coalition's work on humanitarian demining in the liberated territories and briefed the partners on the general situation and problems as regards mine action, the report reads.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, eight coalitions of various capabilities have been set up within the framework of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, all involving a total 34 participating countries.

Photo: Ministry of Defense