Orionid Meteor Shower To Be Observed In Baku
Date
10/2/2024 7:12:41 AM
From October 2 to November 7, the Orionid meteor shower will be
observed in Baku, Azernews reports, citing
Azertag . The number of meteors will peak on
October 21.
According to Baku State University's Astrophysics Department,
this meteor shower is called Orionids because its source is in the
Orion constellation.
At its peak, up to 20 meteors can be seen per hour. In Baku, the
shower can be observed from 22:00 to 06:27, until dawn.
This is the second meteor shower of the month. The Draconid
meteor shower will be observed from October 6 to 10, peaking on
October 8.
The Orionid meteor shower is the second meteor shower created by
Halley's comet. It takes Halley's comet approximately 76 years to
complete one orbit around the Sun. It will be visible from Earth
again in 2061.
Sometimes meteors fall in groups. The meteors that make up a
meteor shower appear to originate from the same point in the sky to
observers on Earth because they move along parallel trajectories at
the same speed.
This point is referred to as the radiant. Traditionally, meteor
showers are named after the constellation in which the radiant is
located.
The Orionids are a stunning meteor shower that peaks in
mid-October each year.
These meteors are bright and move very quickly, travelling at
about 148,000 mph (66 km/s) as they enter Earth's atmosphere.
Because they are so fast, they can leave glowing trails behind
them that can last for seconds or even minutes. Sometimes, they can
explode into bright flashes of light, which are called
fireballs.
The Orionids also occur near some of the brightest stars in the
night sky, creating a beautiful setting for watching these
impressive meteors.
