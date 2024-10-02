Israeli Occupation Kills 50 Palestinians, Injures 82 More In Khan Yunis

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, Oct 2 (KUNA) -- Fifty Palestinians lost their lives, while 82 were in a number of ruthless massacres carried out by the Israeli in the last 24 hours, said the Gaza authorities on Wednesday.

In a press release, the authorities indicated that it salvaged 50 remains after the Israeli occupation air and ground forces carried out various operations in the Gaza Strip.

The majority of the deaths occurred in Khan Yunis, it added.

Meanwhile, the Gaza civil defense said that efforts were ongoing to find missing individuals from under the rubble. (pickup previous)

