Israeli Occupation Kills 50 Palestinians, Injures 82 More In Khan Yunis
Date
10/2/2024 7:11:16 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
GAZA, Oct 2 (KUNA) -- Fifty Palestinians lost their lives, while 82 were injured in a number of ruthless massacres carried out by the Israeli Occupation in the last 24 hours, said the Gaza health authorities on Wednesday.
In a press release, the authorities indicated that it salvaged 50 remains after the Israeli occupation air and ground forces carried out various operations in the Gaza Strip.
The majority of the deaths occurred in Khan Yunis, it added.
Meanwhile, the Gaza civil defense said that efforts were ongoing to find missing individuals from under the rubble. (pickup previous)
wab
MENAFN02102024000071011013ID1108738776
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.