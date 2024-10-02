Palo Alto Networks And Deloitte Expand Strategic Alliance Globally To Drive Platformization

(MENAFN- Asdaf News)

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) and Deloitte today announced an expansion of their strategic alliance into EMEA and JAPAC regions, making Palo Alto Networks® AI-powered cybersecurity solutions and joint offerings available to Deloitte clients globally. The new agreement builds on the long-standing collaboration between the two organizations, accelerating the adoption of leading cybersecurity capabilities and helping clients realize the benefits of platformization.

Many organizations struggle to manage an increasing number of cybersecurity products to secure their business. This can create a heterogeneous environment that may increase operational complexity and difficulty to achieve essential security outcomes. Platformization, the shift to an integrated platform as opposed to incompatible point solutions, helps reduce the boundaries of these disparate solutions to help organizations enhance security posture while driving operational efficiencies. Embracing this, Deloitte has consolidated multiple point solutions by adopting Palo Alto Networks Cloud and Network Security platforms.



“True transformations require a solution that unites AI-powered platforms with deep industry insights and managed services – what Palo Alto Networks and Deloitte provide clients through our alliance,” said Kristy Friedrichs, chief partnerships officer, Palo Alto Networks .“By significantly expanding the availability for our joint offerings and helping mutual customers move to unified platforms, we're addressing their evolving needs and helping them achieve better security outcomes.”

“We are focused on helping our clients solve their most complex cybersecurity challenges, which requires ongoing innovation and distinct approaches to technology integration leading to cyber transformation,” said Emily Mossburg, Deloitte Global Cyber Leader and a principal, Deloitte & Touche LLP .“Expanding our alliance with Palo Alto Networks enhances our global ability to deliver integrated and platformed security solutions to help global clients improve their security posture through harnessing efficiency and integrating the power of AI to combat the evolving threat landscape.”

Deloitte will offer Palo Alto Networks security solutions across its network, cloud, and security operations platforms in order to help clients drive toward consolidation and realize the benefits of AI-powered solutions that ingest integrated data, creating better outcomes and actionable AI insights, including the following:





Cyber Detection & Response: Helps enable clients to transform their security operations through the Precision AI-powered Cortex XSIAM ® platform that combines the capabilities of SIEM, SOAR and XDR to simplify operations and accelerate response to cyber threats. Deloitte's intellectual property (IP) can accelerate SOC modernization through consolidation of a heterogeneous tech stack, adoption of complex incident response playbooks, integration with leading IT Service Management (ITSM) platforms and event log aggregation, and orchestration, to assist clients in reducing technical complexity while enhancing operational efficiency.

Cloud Security: Helps to create a more proactive security posture for clients to safeguard their environments, from code to cloud. Deloitte and Palo Alto Networks joint cloud security offerings , launched a year ago, can help enhance the security of ever-changing, cloud-native applications and infrastructure. Deloitte's IP and industry-specific knowledge helps clients mitigate risk and promotes“shift left” security where Deloitte's harmonized cloud security framework, operational workflows and AI-powered automation and orchestration capabilities are deployed to enhance the native capabilities of Palo Alto Networks Prisma® Cloud . Zero Trust Adoption: Helps organizations strategize, design, implement, operate and accelerate Zero Trust adoption with the combination of Palo Alto Networks integrated, innovative Network Security platform and Deloitte's IP, workflow integrations and managed services.

