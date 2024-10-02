Those Who Committed War Crimes Have Been Treated As Heroes In Armenia, President Says

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “There is sufficient photo and evidence in open sources and on the Internet of the inhumane acts committed by Armenia against Azerbaijanis during the First Karabakh War. Although some of those who committed war crimes and crimes against humanity are facing justice in Azerbaijan today, not a single person has been held to account for this in Armenia. On the contrary, they have been treated as heroes,” Azernews reports that President Ilham Aliyev said this in his letter to the participants of the international titled“Addressing the Issue of Missing Persons: Upholding Families' Right to Know the Truth.”

“At the same time, military criminals and commanders in Armenia stated at different times that they had information about mass graves. Nevertheless, Armenia still refuses to provide information about the location of these graves, including the remains of the National Hero of Azerbaijan, Natig Gasimov.

Armenia should abandon its destructive position and fulfil its obligations arising from international humanitarian law. If Armenia is genuinely interested in achieving peace with Azerbaijan, then it must strongly condemn the atrocities committed against the captured Azerbaijanis hostages and prisoners and punish the perpetrators. This could also be an effective confidence-building measure between the two countries,” noted the head of state.