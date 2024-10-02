Those Who Committed War Crimes Have Been Treated As Heroes In Armenia, President Says
Date
10/2/2024 6:09:14 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
“There is sufficient photo and video evidence in open sources
and on the Internet of the inhumane acts committed by Armenia
against Azerbaijanis during the First Karabakh War. Although some
of those who committed war crimes and crimes against humanity are
facing justice in Azerbaijan today, not a single person has been
held to account for this in Armenia. On the contrary, they have
been treated as heroes,” Azernews reports that
President Ilham Aliyev said this in his letter to the participants
of the international conference titled“Addressing the Issue of
Missing Persons: Upholding Families' Right to Know the Truth.”
“At the same time, military criminals and commanders in Armenia
stated at different times that they had information about mass
graves. Nevertheless, Armenia still refuses to provide information
about the location of these graves, including the remains of the
National Hero of Azerbaijan, Natig Gasimov.
Armenia should abandon its destructive position and fulfil its
obligations arising from international humanitarian law. If Armenia
is genuinely interested in achieving peace with Azerbaijan, then it
must strongly condemn the atrocities committed against the captured
Azerbaijanis hostages and prisoners and punish the perpetrators.
This could also be an effective confidence-building measure between
the two countries,” noted the head of state.
MENAFN02102024000195011045ID1108738622
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.