How Corruption Undermines Justice In World?-Rand's Statement Stirs Trouble With US Human Rights Issue

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Elnur Enveroglu
Although America lives in everyone's dreams as a model
exhibition of world democracy and justice, in front of the truth,
its pompous image is suddenly shaken.
The country's specially formed legislative and legal system,
from members of congress to human rights institutions, resembles a
deep, dark well.
On September 30, at the 10-day conference dedicated to the topic
of human rights and fundamental freedom in Warsaw, the capital of
Poland, the U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Democracy, Human
Rights, and Labour, Daphna H. Rand's attitude to the open crimes
committed by Armenia in the Garabagh region of Azerbaijan was quite
blood-curdling. In this approach and statement of the US official,
the U.S. side "continues to review alleged violations of
international humanitarian law and human rights abuses in
Nagorno-Karabakh" could not be a step other than taking an
extremely biassed position.
Considering the fact that Rand served as the foreign policy
advisor to US Senator Frank Lautenberg from 2002 to 2004, which
means that the present pro-Armenian US organisation, her
cold-blooded and sceptical approach to Armenian crimes might
somehow normally accepted. Unfortunately, such double standards in
the legal and human rights system of the United States are not only
related to the name of Daphna Rand. She is just a floating
individual in a pool full of corrupt and pro-Armenian
politicians.
At first sight, human rights, but in reality, such organisations
of the USA, which justify Armenian crimes, are clearly manifesting
their one-sided activity by covering up the crimes of Armenia and
financially supporting its armament. For this reason, we can say
that Section 907 of the United States Freedom Support Act
implemented by the US state in 1992 was the first contribution to
create conditions for Armenians' crimes in Garabagh during the
First Garabagh War. Certainly, if we say that this step was
initiated by pro-Armenian forces in the US Congress, the answer
will be the same-we are democratic, and it is freedom of
choice.
However, it is very pitiful that even though three decades have
passed since the Armenian crimes in Garabagh, the heaviest crimes
in the history of mankind have not been noticed by the“human
rights organizations” of the United States. After all, why is Ms.
Rand so indifferent to human murders if she pays particular
attention to issues like LGBTQI+, which she considers a sensitive
issue?
It seems that Rand, who grew up as an "agent of law" among US
congressmen who are fond of bribes, like her predecessors, could
not realise the extent to which corruption undermines justice.
