Zelensky Meets With Heads Of World's Leading Defense Companies

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has met with the heads and top managers of the world's leading defense companies as part of the second International Defense Industries Forum.

The head of state announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"I had a substantive meeting with CEOs and top managers of the world's leading defense companies in the framework of the second International Defense Industries Forum. This large-scale event brought together representatives from over 30 countries, nearly 300 companies, and hundreds of participants. We discussed expanding cooperation to strengthen our defense sector," Zelensky said.

Video: Official Telegram channel of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

He noted that Ukraine's defense production has grown significantly since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

"We need foreign expertise, access to supply chains, and technology to continue this growth," Zelensky wrote.

During the meeting, he thanked the leaders of the world's leading defense companies for supporting Ukrainians.

"We count on bigger support because of the war. It's a pity but we have to say this: the war has not stopped. That's why, we count [on your support] and we are thankful for everything we can do together today and in the future. You are very welcome to Ukraine. We count on our partnership not only during the war," Zelensky said.

Zelensky also thanked representatives of companies already operating in Ukraine.

"I am thankful to those of you who have already started to work in Ukraine and opened offices," he said.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine