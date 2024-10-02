Zelensky's Office Chief Speaks At Meeting Of Coalition For Return Of Ukrainian Children

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Head of the Ukrainian President's Office, Andriy Yermak, delivered a address to launch the third meeting of the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children.

Speaking to the representatives from Coalition member countries, Ukrainian authorities, and international organizations, Yermak emphasized the importance of the Coalition's work, which is part of the implementation of the fourth point of the Peace Formula, "The Release of Prisoners and Deported Persons."

"Today, we can talk not only about our goals but also about the Coalition's results over the past six months. I thank everyone who has refused to stand by while our children remain in Russian captivity," said Yermak.

Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets stressed the need to intensify international pressure on Russia to expedite the return of Ukrainian children: "Ukraine is ready and eager to bring all the children home, but for this, we need international support. Only by working together can we succeed in this incredibly important mission."

Participants reviewed the Coalition's achievements over the past six months and presented projects supporting Ukraine in the return and reintegration of its children.

The Netherlands is assisting with the creation of a DNA database to identify and return Ukrainian children in the long term. Additionally, with the support of the UNDP, Ukrainian police are being trained to operate DNA readers.

The United States facilitates the work of the Yale Conflict Observatory, which runs analytical research on the illegal deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia, documenting and exposing Russia's war crimes.

The UK and other nations, through the Partnership Fund for a Resilient Ukraine, continue to support the Bring Kids Back UA Task Force's activities and assist in running information campaigns in countries across the Global South.

Latvia organized summer camps for the psychological rehabilitation of about 600 Ukrainian children affected by the war.

Estonia is helping gather data on deported children and offers opportunities for their rehabilitation.

The European Union, as part of President Zelensky's Bring Kids Back UA initiative, is working to raise awareness about the deportation of Ukrainian children and strengthen sanctions. In total, sanctions have already been imposed on over 60 individuals and organizations, including Russian officials, namely Commissioner for Children's Rights Maria Lvova-Belova.

Germany is supporting rehabilitation and psychosocial assistance programs for Ukrainian children.

Additionally, the parties discussed preparations for a thematic conference on the Peace Formula point regarding the release of all prisoners and deported Ukrainians, which will take place on October 30–31 in Canada.

Following the meeting, Ukraine and Canada approved a Joint Statement by the Coalition co-chairs.