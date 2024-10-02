UN OCHA expresses profound concern regarding reports of Israeli ground offensive in southern Lebanon

(MENAFN) The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) expressed profound concern on Tuesday regarding the reports of an Israeli ground offensive in southern Lebanon. Spokesperson Jens Laerke, during a briefing in Geneva, urged all parties involved to engage in immediate de-escalation efforts to protect civilians and adhere to international humanitarian law.



Laerke emphasized the urgent need to prevent further loss of life and suffering, highlighting the humanitarian crisis exacerbated by the ongoing conflict. In conjunction with this appeal, OCHA announced a USD426 million flash appeal aimed at mobilizing critical resources for one million individuals directly affected or displaced in Lebanon since October 2023. The appeal outlines essential needs such as basic assistance, food security, civilian protection, health services, shelter, and sanitation.



Since September 23, Israel has conducted extensive airstrikes targeting what it identifies as Hezbollah positions, leading to more than 1,057 fatalities and over 2,950 injuries, as reported by the Lebanese Health Ministry. The violence has also resulted in the deaths of several Hezbollah leaders, including the group's chief, Hassan Nasrallah. The ongoing hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel have escalated since Israel's military campaign in Gaza, which has claimed nearly 41,600 lives, predominantly women and children, following a cross-border attack by Hamas last October.



The international community remains vigilant, warning that Israeli military actions in Lebanon could potentially escalate the Gaza conflict into a broader regional war. The United Nation's urgent call for de-escalation and humanitarian support underscores the pressing need for a resolution to the unfolding crisis in the region.

MENAFN02102024000045015687ID1108738608