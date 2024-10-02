Man City’S Matheus Nunes Arrested For Phone Snatching In Madrid, Faces Charges: Report

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 2 (IANS) Manchester City midfielder Matheus Nunes was arrested in September for snatching a mobile phone in Madrid. The Brazilian is now facing charges and is expected to have a trial for the incident.

According to a report from the Spanish newspaper El Mundo, Nunes was arrested in Madrid on September 8 at around 5:30 AM on suspicion of stealing a mobile phone.

The 26-year-old midfielder was accused of taking a phone from a 58-year-old man in a nightclub bathroom at La Riviera, Madrid. The man had allegedly attempted to take a photo of Nunes without his permission. In response, Nunes reportedly grabbed the phone in anger and refused to return it.

Police later confirmed that Nunes still had the phone in his possession, leading to his arrest. He was handcuffed and taken to a National Police station in the Arganzuela neighbourhood for questioning. After a lawyer intervened, Nunes was released, but the report indicates that he is expected to face charges and stand trial in connection with the incident, which took place during the September international break, the report said.

This news comes a day after the 26-year old started for Manchester City in the side's 4-0 win over Slovan Bratislava in the UEFA Champions League.

The former Wolves midfielder joined Pep Guardiola's side for 53 million pounds in 2023 and has so far provided a backup role to what is a solid midfield. However, with the team's midfield anchor, Rodri, out with a long-term injury, Nunes is next in line to lead the side in what could be his breakthrough to the first team.